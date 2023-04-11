IMF keeps Bangladesh's GDP growth forecast unchanged at 5.5% for FY23

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has kept Bangladesh's GDP growth forecast unchanged at 5.5% for the current fiscal year (FY2023), down from the government's 6.5% target.

However, IMF's projection is slightly higher than the World Bank and the Asian Development Bank that predicted 5.2% and 5.3% growth respectively.

In the latest version of its World Economic Outlook released on Tuesday, the IMF said Bangladesh's GDP will grow at 6.5% in FY 2023-24.

Earlier in January this year, IMF set Bangladesh's growth forecast at 5.5%.