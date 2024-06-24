IMF board approves 3rd tranche loan; $1.1b expected to be released in 2 days: Cenbank

TBS Report
24 June, 2024, 09:25 pm
Last modified: 24 June, 2024, 09:51 pm

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has approved the release of $1.15 billion in the third tranche of the $4.7 billion loan package allocated for Bangladesh, the Bangladesh Bank said today (24 June).

"The IMF board has approved the third instalment of our credit. We are expecting $1.115 billion to be released by the next two days," Bangladesh Bank Spokesperson Mezbaul Haque told The Business Standard this evening. 

The approval came despite Bangladesh's failure to meet the net international reserves ceiling and revenue target. The approval was confirmed by finance ministry officials late last night, following the multilateral lender's board meeting.
 
With the IMF's third tranche, Bangladesh will receive over $2.3 billion from three multilateral lenders and one bilateral partner by the end of this month.

This is a significant development for a country grappling with dwindling foreign exchange reserves over the past two years.
 
To secure the third tranche, the IMF has set a target for Bangladesh to maintain its net international reserves (NIR) at $14.69 billion by 30 June this year, down from an earlier target of $20.11 billion.

In January last year, Bangladesh signed a $4.7 billion loan agreement with the IMF due to dwindling foreign exchange reserves. The loan is being distributed in seven instalments by 2026. The lender cleared $447.8 million of the first instalment in February last year, and $681 million of the second instalment in December.

