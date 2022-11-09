IMF agrees on $4.5b loan to Bangladesh; First installment due in Feb next: Finance minister

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) logo is seen outside the headquarters building in Washington, U.S., September 4, 2018. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has agreed to lend Bangladesh $4.5 billion in loans in seven installments, says Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal.

"We are getting the loan just the way we wanted. Total $4.5 billion will be lent to Bangladesh," he told media during a briefing in Dhaka on Wednesday.

"The amount will be disbursed in seven installments till December 2026. The first installment, $447.78 million, of the loan will be cleared in February next year. The rest will be $659.18 million each."

"Interest rate of the loan will depend on the market rate at the time of maturity. The finance ministry has calculated that the rate would be around 2.2%.

As per an IMF press release issued in this regard, "IMF staff and the Bangladesh authorities have reached a staff-level agreement to support Bangladesh's economic policies with a 42-month arrangement of about $3.2 billion under the Extended Credit Facility (ECF) and the Extended Fund Facility (EFF) as well as of about $1.3 billion under the Resilience and Sustainability Facility (RSF).

ECF's grace period is 5.5 years and the payment period is 10 years. EFF's grace period is 3.5 years and its payment period is also 10 years.

Meanwhile, the grace period for RSF is 10 years and the payment period is 20 years.

Conditions

The IMF has given some conditions while providing the loan, informed Bangladesh Bank Governor Abdur Rouf Talukder.

Bangladesh Bank Governor Abdur Rouf Talukder said, "IMF had recommended withdrawing subsidy on fertilisers. But Bangladesh has convinced the IMF that the country needs to pay the subsidy as we need fertilisers in order to ensure food security."

The IMF also recommended adjusting fuel oil prices periodically, as per the international market price, so that if the oil price falls in the international market in the future, it can be reduced in the same way in the country.

The organisation recommended filling the gap of capital shortfalls in banks and complying with Basel III.

The IMF asked also to see Bangladesh's net reserve, as opposed to the country's gross reserve.

Bangladesh's gross reserve stands at $34.4 billion at present. However, the net reserve will be lower as per the calculations, which is approximately $26 billion.

Bangladesh has agreed to show the net reserve.

Over the last four years, whatever renovations Finance Minister Mustafa Kamal has committed to during the country's budget allocation, as well as the prime minister's commitment towards taking measures in climate control, the IMF has recommended to turn all that into reality.

Steps to be taken by govt

According to the IMF press release, "The objectives of Bangladesh's new fund-supported programme are to preserve macroeconomic stability and support strong, inclusive, and green growth while protecting the vulnerable. The RSF is expected to provide affordable, long-term financing to support Bangladesh's climate investment needs, catalyze climate0 financing, and reduce the balance of payment pressures from import-intensive climate investment."

"IMF has advised to reduce non-performing loans and increase revenue collection," said the finance minister.

Government revenue collection will be increased by strengthening the reform of the revenue system and enhancing the efficiency of tax administration, he added.

"We have taken the initiative to set up EFD machines for VAT collection. So far 6,732 machines have been installed," added the minister.

He also said, 60,000 more machines will be installed in the next year and 240,000 machines will be installed in the next four years; fuel oil prices will be adjusted from time to time with the international market price, so that if the oil price falls in the international market in the future, it can be reduced in the same way in the country; the task of determining the exchange rate should be left to the market; the issue of climate change risk should be considered seriously in formulating the government's development plan and to implement the annual development programme and to undertake development projects with that in mind; a disaster risk financing should be planned, including disaster relief and more.

Addressing the development, Rahul Anand, who is leading the IMF delegation presently visiting Bangladesh, said, "The Bangladesh authorities and the IMF team have reached a staff-level agreement to support the authorities' reform policies under a new 42-month ECF/EFF arrangement of about $3.2 billion and a concurrent RSF arrangement of about $1.3 billion."

"Bangladesh's robust economic recovery from the pandemic has been interrupted by Russia's war in Ukraine, leading to a sharp widening of the current account deficit, rapid decline of foreign exchange reserves, rising inflation and slowing growth," Rahul added.

"Even as Bangladesh tackles these immediate challenges, addressing long-standing structural issues remains critical, including threats to macroeconomic stability from climate change. To successfully graduate from Least Developed Country status and achieve middle-income status by 2031, it is important to build on past successes and address structural issues to accelerate growth, attract private investment, enhance productivity, and build climate resilience.

"Against this backdrop, and following initial measures to maintain macroeconomic stability, the authorities have put together a programme—supported by the IMF—that is expected to bolster its external position, reduce vulnerabilities, and prepare the ground for a robust and inclusive growth pick-up by scaling up much-needed social, development and climate spending. Key elements of the programme include:

Creating additional fiscal space - Higher revenue mobilisation and rationalisation of expenditures will allow increasing growth-enhancing spending. The impact on the vulnerable will be mitigated by higher social spending and better-targeted social safety net programmes.

Containing inflation and modernising the monetary policy framework - The monetary stance will be guided by the inflation outlook. Monetary policy modernization will promote macroeconomic stability and improve policy transmission. Increased exchange rate flexibility will help buffer external shocks.

Strengthening the financial sector - Reducing financial sector vulnerabilities, strengthening oversight, enhancing governance and the regulatory framework, and developing capital markets will help mobilise financing to support growth objectives.

Boosting growth potential - Creating a conducive environment to expand trade and foreign direct investment, deepening the financial sector, developing human capital, and improving governance to enhance the business climate will lift growth potential.

Building climate resilience - Strengthening institutions and creating an enabling environment will help meet climate objectives, support large-scale climate investments, and help mobilise additional climate financing.

The IMF team held meetings with Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal, Bangladesh Bank Governor Abdur Rouf Talukder, Finance Secretary Fatima Yasmin, and other senior government and Bangladesh Bank officials. It also met with representatives from the private sector, bilateral donors, think tanks, and development partners.