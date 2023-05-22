IFC invests in mega rice mill project to boost food security in Bangladesh

Economy

TBS Report
22 May, 2023, 02:30 pm
Last modified: 22 May, 2023, 02:33 pm

Related News

IFC invests in mega rice mill project to boost food security in Bangladesh

World Bank's private sector arm supports MGI with $35 million for state-of-the-art automated mill

TBS Report
22 May, 2023, 02:30 pm
Last modified: 22 May, 2023, 02:33 pm
IFC invests in mega rice mill project to boost food security in Bangladesh

The International Finance Corporation (IFC), the private sector arm of the World Bank Group, has made a groundbreaking move by providing funding to a Bangladeshi private company to establish a state-of-the-art automated composite rice mill.

With an investment of Tk700 crore, the project aims to produce boiled and non-boiled rice, as well as oil, poultry feed, and electricity from husk materials.

The initiative is set to enhance food security and improve the livelihoods of over 123,000 smallholder farmers, particularly women.

Under the agreement, Tanveer Food Limited (TFL), a subsidiary of the renowned Meghna Group of Industries (MGI), will receive $35 million in funding from IFC, while MGI will contribute the remaining capital.

The signing of the agreement is scheduled to take place today, marking a significant milestone in promoting a resilient rice market in Bangladesh.

Mostafa Kamal, Chairman, and Managing Director of MGI, expressed his enthusiasm, stating that the installation of machines on a 40-acre plot in Bogura Sadar has been completed.

"Commercial production is expected to commence within three months," he said.

Once operational, this mega rice mill will have an annual production capacity of 3.5 lakh tonnes, making it one of the largest facilities of its kind in the country.

The loan provided by IFC is a long-term investment, and while the exact interest rate has not been disclosed, it will likely be based on LIBOR plus a fixed rate, said Kamal.

This pioneering project represents IFC's first investment under its Global Food Security Platform (GFSP), a $6 billion global financing facility aimed at addressing the worldwide food crisis and establishing a more resilient global food system.

The funding package includes $21 million from the IFC's own account and an additional subordinated loan of up to $14 million from the Private Sector Window of the Global Agriculture and Food Security Program (GAFSP).

This financial support will enable TFL to establish a cutting-edge automated rice mill in the Bogura region, with a daily processing capacity of 1,000 tonnes. The mill is projected to produce over 170,000 tonnes of high-quality packaged rice by 2027. Also, the investment will facilitate the construction of an 80-tonne-per-day rice bran oil plant and a husk-based co-generation plant for heating and electricity.

These ancillary facilities will contribute to climate mitigation efforts and enhance resilience against volatile energy costs during production.

Under its Global Food Security Platform, IFC aims to reduce volatility in food markets by providing emergency financing to farmers, commodity traders, food processors, and other private stakeholders facing funding restrictions and sudden spikes in costs. In Ukraine, where crop production and food storage capacity need restoration, IFC will increase its provision of working capital and long-term financing. Moreover, IFC will explore localised production of key staple crops and assess the commercial viability of traditional wheat alternatives in African and Asian markets, given the impact of the Ukrainian conflict on global grain supplies.

As the world faces acute food security challenges, with an estimated 276 million people experiencing acute hunger in 2021, the investment by IFC in this rice mill project is a significant step towards building a more resilient future for consumers and farmers alike. The project not only addresses immediate food security concerns but also sets the stage for sustainable agricultural practices and a strengthened rice market in Bangladesh.

Top News

IFC / Rice Mill / Tanveer Food Limited / Food Security in Bangladesh / Meghna Group

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Mahmud Rahman

Bareesh: Like parents, but with a green twist

27m | Features
Arab countries have made the end of the Arab Spring official by welcoming Assad back to the league. Photo: Reuters

Assad is back in business. Where art thou Arab Spring?

3h | Panorama
Photo: Courtesy

Prokritee: When recycled saris light up your home

5h | Brands
Photo: Collected

Try mini air coolers, instead of power-hungry ACs

5h | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Ukraine denies Russian claim

Ukraine denies Russian claim

42m | TBS World
Padma Bridge left-bank conservation project again breakdown

Padma Bridge left-bank conservation project again breakdown

2h | TBS Stories
Why 'The Kerala Story' is controversial

Why 'The Kerala Story' is controversial

3h | TBS Entertainment
Syria welcomed to Arab League

Syria welcomed to Arab League

21h | TBS World

Most Read

1
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Private helicopter service launched in Ctg

2
Dhaka Metro Rail. Photo: Rajib Dhar
Transport

Metro rail to run from 8am to 8pm from 21 May

3
Dhaka south to turn Dholaikhal reservoir into a park
Bangladesh

Dhaka south to turn Dholaikhal reservoir into a park

4
7 Bangladeshis in Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia 2023 list
Bangladesh

7 Bangladeshis in Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia 2023 list

5
As one of the largest freshwater lakes in South Asia, Wular Lake provides a breathtaking backdrop for visitors to enjoy a wide range of activities.(ANI photo)
World+Biz

Kashmir's Bangladesh village poised to become a thriving tourist destination

6
Pakistan Army Chief of Staff General Asim Munir. Photo: Collected
South Asia

Pak army chief issues warning against future attempts to vandalise security facilities