IFC invests in mega rice mill project to boost food security in Bangladesh

The International Finance Corporation (IFC), the private sector arm of the World Bank Group, has made a groundbreaking move by providing funding to a Bangladeshi private company to establish a state-of-the-art automated composite rice mill.

With an investment of Tk700 crore, the project aims to produce boiled and non-boiled rice, as well as oil, poultry feed, and electricity from husk materials.

The initiative is set to enhance food security and improve the livelihoods of over 123,000 smallholder farmers, particularly women.

Under the agreement, Tanveer Food Limited (TFL), a subsidiary of the renowned Meghna Group of Industries (MGI), will receive $35 million in funding from IFC, while MGI will contribute the remaining capital.

The signing of the agreement is scheduled to take place today, marking a significant milestone in promoting a resilient rice market in Bangladesh.

Mostafa Kamal, Chairman, and Managing Director of MGI, expressed his enthusiasm, stating that the installation of machines on a 40-acre plot in Bogura Sadar has been completed.

"Commercial production is expected to commence within three months," he said.

Once operational, this mega rice mill will have an annual production capacity of 3.5 lakh tonnes, making it one of the largest facilities of its kind in the country.

The loan provided by IFC is a long-term investment, and while the exact interest rate has not been disclosed, it will likely be based on LIBOR plus a fixed rate, said Kamal.

This pioneering project represents IFC's first investment under its Global Food Security Platform (GFSP), a $6 billion global financing facility aimed at addressing the worldwide food crisis and establishing a more resilient global food system.

The funding package includes $21 million from the IFC's own account and an additional subordinated loan of up to $14 million from the Private Sector Window of the Global Agriculture and Food Security Program (GAFSP).

This financial support will enable TFL to establish a cutting-edge automated rice mill in the Bogura region, with a daily processing capacity of 1,000 tonnes. The mill is projected to produce over 170,000 tonnes of high-quality packaged rice by 2027. Also, the investment will facilitate the construction of an 80-tonne-per-day rice bran oil plant and a husk-based co-generation plant for heating and electricity.

These ancillary facilities will contribute to climate mitigation efforts and enhance resilience against volatile energy costs during production.

Under its Global Food Security Platform, IFC aims to reduce volatility in food markets by providing emergency financing to farmers, commodity traders, food processors, and other private stakeholders facing funding restrictions and sudden spikes in costs. In Ukraine, where crop production and food storage capacity need restoration, IFC will increase its provision of working capital and long-term financing. Moreover, IFC will explore localised production of key staple crops and assess the commercial viability of traditional wheat alternatives in African and Asian markets, given the impact of the Ukrainian conflict on global grain supplies.

As the world faces acute food security challenges, with an estimated 276 million people experiencing acute hunger in 2021, the investment by IFC in this rice mill project is a significant step towards building a more resilient future for consumers and farmers alike. The project not only addresses immediate food security concerns but also sets the stage for sustainable agricultural practices and a strengthened rice market in Bangladesh.