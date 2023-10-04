Reserves will dry out if cenbank keeps selling dollar at current rate: Zahid Hussain

The Bangladesh Bank (BB) selling off over $1 billion a month will eventually cause the country's reserves to run out, leading to an alarming effect on the currency exchange rate, Zahid Hussain, former lead economist, World Bank's Dhaka office, said today.

"The country's reserves has not yet reached an alarming state but it is concerning," he said while speaking to reporters after his speech at the annual conference of the International Business Forum of Bangladesh (IBFB) in the capital's Gulshan Club on Wednesday (4 October).

Every month, the Bangladesh Bank sells off more than $1 billion, he said, adding, "If this continues to do so, the reserve will eventually run out."

Then, the currency exchange rate cannot be contained, as it is now. It will go out of control, he remarked.

Bangladesh's foreign exchange reserves stood at $21.15 billion on Tuesday in line with the IMF reserve calculation method, according to the Bangladesh Bank's data.

Zahid Hossain said the amount of net reserves [without royalties and interests owned by others] decreased to $18 billion.

