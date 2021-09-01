Identify, prioritise weaker sectors for investment: Kaikaus

TBS Report
01 September, 2021, 08:20 pm
Last modified: 01 September, 2021, 08:49 pm

Identify, prioritise weaker sectors for investment: Kaikaus

Prime minister’s principal secretary made the call at an event held to celebrate the 5th founding anniversary of Bangladesh Investment Development Authority (BIDA)

Prime minister's Principal Secretary Dr Ahmad Kaikaus.
Prime minister's Principal Secretary Dr Ahmad Kaikaus.

Prime minister's Principal Secretary Dr Ahmad Kaikaus has urged Bangladesh Investment Development Authority (BIDA) and other stakeholders to identify weaker sectors in the country and work on fetching more investments for those segments.

Making the call at an event held to commemorate the fifth founding anniversary of BIDA on Wednesday, chief guest Dr Kaikaus said, "The economic excellence we achieved in the past 12 years has garnered praise from the international community.

"Many developed countries that used to act as masters towards us, now treat us as friends. Before seeking foreign investments for a sector, we must first evaluate how that particular sector benefits our nation and its people."

He continued, "Because of Bangladesh's human resources and economic excellence, we no longer have to depend on foreigners. They are ready to invest in our country, and we just need to remove the barriers.

"Everyone must make a concerted effort to uphold Bangladesh's current trend of development."

BIDA celebrated its fifth founding anniversary at its multi-purpose hall with the theme "BIDA's Promise in Mujib Year is to Prioritise Investments." The agency began its journey on 1 September 2016 following a merger of the then Investment Board and Privatisation Commission.

Presiding over Wednesday's event, BIDA's Executive Chairman Sirazul Islam said, "BIDA's job does not just revolve around improving the Ease of Doing Business ranking, providing one-stop services, and promoting foreign investment.

"The agency is also working towards boosting local investments and improving the overall investment atmosphere in the country. We must all work together to stimulate more investments."

Sirazul then highlighted Bangladesh's impressive development of the investment environment achieved under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

Speaking in favour of utilising the country's human resources in the best possible way, Sirazul said, "We must focus on providing digital services to boost investments, and the recipients must foster the mentality to prefer digital services over traditional ones.

"We, the government officials, must always discharge our duties with sincerity."

Speaking as the special guest, National Skill Development Authority's (NSDA) Executive Director Dulal Krishna Saha said, "Each year, 22 lakh fresh youths join the country's pool of human resources.

"We have to impart them with skills and capabilities. We, along with the stakeholders, will continue to work together."

BIDA's Deputy Director Umme Rumana Tuya moderated the event, while Executive Member Avijit Chowdhury gave the welcome speech.

The agency's Director-General Ziaul Haque, Director Md Ariful Haque, Senior Assistant Secretary Mohua Sharmin Fatema, and Assistant Director Md Sharfuddin were in attendance.

