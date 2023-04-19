Huge container pile-up at Ctg port as importers delay goods release 

Pile-up containers are feared to disrupt Chattogram port operations during this Eid vacation when most local industries will remain closed. But the port will continue to run to keep the international supply chain functional, officials familiar with the matter told The Business Standard.

The number of containers in the port yards reached 35,896 TEUs (twenty-foot equivalent units) on Wednesday, which was some 25,000 TEUs a month ago, according to the port authorities. If the container pile-up increases further during the five-day Eid vacation, it will be very tough for the port to operate, they added.

To prevent such difficulties, the Chattogram Port Authority on 30 March wrote to trade bodies and stakeholders, including BGMEA and C&F agents, requesting them to get their goods released at the earliest.

"We had expected that businesspeople will take prompt actions and get their goods released in a short time but it did not happen," a senior official at Chattogram Port, wishing to remain unnamed, told The Business Standard.

"Even the letter we issued to businesses did not get a good response," he added.

When contacted, Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association First Vice-President Syed Nazrul Islam said the BGMEA had asked all its members to follow the port authorities' directives regarding the matter.

"Perhaps industries have been delaying release activities as they imported raw materials but saw a fall in work orders. Yet we are hopeful that the problem will be resolved soon," he added.

Chattogram Chamber of Commerce and Industry President Mahbubul Alam told TBS that the port should have enough space in its yards for regular operations. "We are cooperating with it to improve the situation."

According to the port authorities, Chattogram Port has the capacity to keep 53,518 TEUs of containers at a time, while it needs space of some 10,000-15,000 TEUs for regular operations – meaning that the port can afford a pileup of some 35,000 TEUs of containers.

The day-to-day data from the authorities show that container pile-up reached the highest figure of 38,510 TEUs in recent times on 17 April. The number of containers has been on the rise with some fluctuations, as shown in the data.

Apart from the port yards, inland container depots are also facing container congestion due to the slow release of goods at Chattogram Port, insiders said.

According to the Bangladesh Inland Container Depots Association, all 19 depots now face a huge pressure of empty containers – some 54,000 TEUs reported on Tuesday. It remains under 35,000 TEUs at the regular time.

"We have filled 25,153 TEUs of containers with export goods in the last 15 days, which is unusual. Yet the number of vacant containers is much higher," said Ruhul Amin Shikder, secretary general of the association.

It is inevitable that the number of containers will further increase before Eid, he added, and urged all stakeholders to make sure their efforts are there to keep the port functional.