TBS Report
03 September, 2023, 06:20 pm
Last modified: 03 September, 2023, 06:24 pm

HSBC to award business excellence for 3rd time

In eight categories, Eligible businesses and entrepreneurs can file a form available on HSBC website by 1 October

File Photo: Reuters
File Photo: Reuters

The Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation (HSBC) in Bangladesh has launched the third edition of the "HSBC Business Excellence Awards" to recognise the country's businesses and entrepreneurs for their contributions to the sustainable growth of the national economy. 

This year, the awards will be presented in eight categories. These include exporters of ready-made garments (RMG), supply chain and backward linkage, exporters of non-traditional and emerging sectors, contributors in import substitution, Excellence in Sustainability Organisation, and Special Achievement Award.

This year the theme of the awards is: "Bangladesh: Proudly Resilient, Globally Excellent".

Mahbub ur Rahman, Chief Executive Officer, of HSBC Bangladesh, said, "We are delighted to be recognising the exceptional businesses who have contributed to Bangladesh's trade growth, fulfilled domestic demand, or facilitated the development of infrastructure as Bangladesh prepares to thrive in a post-LDC graduation scenario."

Eligible Businesses and entrepreneurs can nominate themselves by filling in a form available on HSBC website by 1 October. By November, a Jury Board, including HSBC senior management, the Ministry of Commerce, and the British High Commission Dhaka, will evaluate nominees. 

Winners will be chosen based on factors like annual contributions to national exports and the economy, diversity, responsibility, sustainable practices, governance, and regulatory compliance. 

Mahbub ur Rahman said, "HSBC's customers are not the only ones here; it is open to all. Although selected institutions won't receive any financial recognition, they will be given certificates and crests."

He also added, "For the selected ones, their achievements will be displayed on our personal website and at the international level as well."

Applicants of the RMG category must have an annual export turnover of $50 million and above, supply chain and backward linkage firms $10 million and above, and non-traditional and emerging products exporters of $3 million and above.

For nomination in the import substitution category, firms have to produce $10 million worth of import-substitute products and above.

Leader in Inbound Investment and Infrastructure: Recognising foreign investment in capital, technology, and more, driving infrastructure development, enhancing living standards, and boosting GDP growth. Besides, for the Special Achievement Award, individuals/organisations make exceptional contributions to socio-economic growth, innovation, job creation, and community support.

For excellence in the sustainability category, organisations make significant societal contributions through impactful sustainability projects. Best in Innovation and Technology: Acknowledging organisations driving positive change through innovation and technology, benefiting people and the national economy.

Gerard Haughey, Country Head of Wholesale Banking, at HSBC Bangladesh, said, "These awards celebrate Bangladesh's top enterprises and entrepreneurs, acknowledging their global impact. We're proud to support dynamic, resilient individuals driving economic growth."

HSBC Business Excellence Award

