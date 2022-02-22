Hoteliers demand tax waiver on goods, services

Economy

TBS Report
22 February, 2022, 06:20 pm
Last modified: 22 February, 2022, 07:27 pm

Related News

Hoteliers demand tax waiver on goods, services

FBCCI standing committee on hotels, resorts urges the government for branding Bangladesh in the tourism sector 

TBS Report
22 February, 2022, 06:20 pm
Last modified: 22 February, 2022, 07:27 pm
Front view of the resort with the outdoor pool
Front view of the resort with the outdoor pool

The owners of hotels, resorts and guesthouses, one of the worst-hit sectors by the Covid-19 pandemic, on Tuesday have sought a tax waiver on the equipment and products they import to ensure modern facilities for foreign tourists.

At the first meeting of the FBCCI's Standing Committee on Hotel, Motel, Resorts and Guest House Development held at the FBCCI office, the businessmen said they have to pay VAT on the service and a 37 % tax on income, although hotels and motels are an integral part of tourism, said a press release 

They also claimed this huge tax burden hampers the further flourishing of this sector. And lower tax and value-added tax (VAT) would help them provide better services.

Addressing the meeting virtually, the Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industries (FBCCI) Senior Vice President Mostofa Azad Chowdhury Babu urged the standing committee to find out the possibilities, problems and possible solutions in this sector and submit them to the FBCCI in the form of a proposal.

He said the matter would be discussed in the policy-making body of the government considering the proposal.

 FBCCI Senior Vice President Mostofa Azad Chowdhury Babu also said hotels, motels and guesthouses were among the sectors most affected by the Covid-19 pandemic. The sector has also been playing an important role in earning foreign exchange.

The members of the committee demanded exemption from duties and taxes to compensate for the loss as the Covid-19 pandemic has almost destroyed the business of hotels, resorts and guesthouses.

To attract foreign tourists to Bangladesh, the committee demanded the relaxation of the obligation to test for Covid-19 within 48 hours before the flight and the simplification of the visa process.

The committee members blamed inadequate branding for the non-development of tourism in Bangladesh and urged the government for branding Bangladesh in the tourism sector through the Tourism Board.

In the meeting, they also called for necessary allocation in the budget and formulating a guest house development policy.

Khabir Uddin Ahmed, chairman of the committee, said at least three of the 17 Sustainable Development Goals announced by the United Nations are directly involved with tourism. Other goals are also indirectly dependent on the development of tourism. Therefore, to achieve SDG by 2030, the country's tourism industry must be developed.

FBCCI Director Syed Moazzem Hossain called for ensuring quality services to tourists at reasonable prices at hotels and resorts and also called for the apprentice programmes to create skilled manpower.

FBCCI Secretary-General Mohammad Mahfuzul Hoque said the FBCCI has been attaching due importance to the development of tourism. It has also included the tourism sector in the agenda of the Canada-Bangladesh Joint Working Group.

Co-Chairman of the Committee Khandaker Ruhul Amin, Taofiq Uddin Ahmed, Mohiuddin Helal, AHM Aminul Islam Bhuiyan, Md Mahbub Alam, Mohammad Jahangir Alam, Mehdi Amin Chowdhury and other members were also present at the meeting.

 

Top News

FBCCI / hotel industry

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

When people are in a culture that doesn&#039;t provide psychological safety, they don&#039;t speak up and business leaders should pay attention to this. Photo: Bloomberg

Can Career Regrets Be Avoided? 

5h | Panorama
Professor Dr. Mohammed Farashuddin, former governor of Bangladesh Bank and chief advisor of East West University. Illustration: TBS

‘The bigger the defaulter, the more benefit h/she gets’

7h | Panorama
The fabric and textile stores of the capital’s Elephant Road area have a range of options in their upholstery section. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Fabrics that your home deserves

8h | Habitat
Standing on 2.8 acres of land, the banyan trees in Jhenaidah are regarded as one of the oldest and largest banyan trees in the Indian subcontinent. Photo: Mumit M

The country’s oldest banyan tree is dying. And the authorities are helping it die

9h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Huge data leak at Swiss bank

Huge data leak at Swiss bank

1h | Videos
Ways to recognise counterfeit money

Ways to recognise counterfeit money

1h | Videos
The country’s oldest banyan tree is dying

The country’s oldest banyan tree is dying

2h | Videos
8,500-year-old buildings discovered in Abu Dhabi

8,500-year-old buildings discovered in Abu Dhabi

2h | Videos

Most Read

1
The Centrepoint (as seen in this 3D rendering) promises a good mix of retailers from both home and abroad. Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

Centrepoint: United Group’s dream for Dhaka

2
Md. Yasir Arafat. Illustration: TBS
Thoughts

Can Bangladesh become a higher education destination for foreign students?

3
Screengrab of the dance cover
Splash

Architect and engineer couple’s ‘Stayin’ alive’ dance cover goes viral

4
Financial Health of Janata Bank
Banking

Janata Bank hides Tk377cr loss through window dressing

5
Rethink impractical projects, Jaishankar tells Momen
Bangladesh

Rethink impractical projects, Jaishankar tells Momen

6
File Photo of Bangladesh Bank : Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS
Banking

BB allows financial institutions, govt entities to enter MFS business