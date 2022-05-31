Hong Kong wants IPPA with Bangladesh

Hong Kong wants Investment Promotion and Protection Agreement (IPPA) between Bangladesh and Hong Kong as it finds Bangladesh as one of the upcoming major economic players.

The proposal came when a six-member delegation from Hong Kong Economic and Trade Office in Bangkok (HKETO) led by its Director Mr Sheung-yuen Lee visited BEPZA Executive Office in Dhaka on Tuesday.

Sheung-yuen Lee said, Bangladesh is the first South Asian country where a Hong Kong office has been working to develop bilateral relations.

He said, Hong Kong has IPPA with over 30 countries to boost up economic and investment relationships. He hoped such type of agreement would be very effective for Bangladesh and Hong Kong to get closer through economic and investment ties.

Welcoming the delegation, BEPZA Member (Investment Promotion) Ali Reza Mazid said, Bangladesh is an emerging economy with huge opportunities.

He also said that investors from 38 countries including Hong Kong and China have already invested here, he added.

He requested the delegation to work together for more investment from Hong Kong in the EPZs and BEPZA Economic Zone.