Homebuyers, builders set to see higher tax, price surge

Economy

Reyad Hossain
18 May, 2023, 10:40 pm
Last modified: 18 May, 2023, 10:49 pm

Related News

Homebuyers, builders set to see higher tax, price surge

Reyad Hossain
18 May, 2023, 10:40 pm
Last modified: 18 May, 2023, 10:49 pm
Illustration: TBS
Illustration: TBS

Sales of cement may see an increase in value added tax (VAT) in the next budget, which, along with potential rise in taxes on property registration and crucial construction materials, will make homes and land costlier further. 

In the upcoming budget, it is proposed that for all companies, this VAT may be set at Tk20 per bag, which would be consistent with the tariff VAT, according to finance ministry officials.

The officials have also hinted at the possibility of hiking the import duty on elevators and ceramic raw materials.

Moreover, land registration costs in Dhaka and Chattogram are also anticipated to escalate, posing additional challenges for prospective buyers and developers. 

The planned tax hikes are anticipated to further drive up prices, burdening consumers who are already grappling with inflationary pressures.

Industry insiders have said prices of construction materials, including cement, rods, and bricks, have already surged by about 20% over the past year. 

The combined effect of increased taxes and rising construction material prices may pose significant financial hurdles for those looking to enter the property market or undertake construction projects.

The land registration tax in the Rajdhani Unnayan Kartripakkha (Rajuk) and Chattogram Development Authority (CDA) areas may increase from the existing 3% and 4% to 4% and 5%, respectively. Additionally, the gain tax on sale of flats may also go up. 

Capital gain tax is a type of tax imposed on the profit or gain made from the sale of certain assets, including property.

According to finance ministry officials, currently, the VAT and advance tax are paid at the import stage of raw materials for cement. After the manufacturing and sale of cement, an additional VAT of Tk5-7 per bag is paid, which is referred to as net VAT. However, the officials argue that the net VAT should be higher, taking into account the selling price at the retail level. 

However, the officials argue that the net VAT should be significantly higher, taking into account the selling price at the retail level. In the upcoming budget, there is a plan to raise this VAT to Tk20 per bag for all companies, similar to the tariff VAT.

Shafiqul Haque Talukder, former president of the Bangladesh Association of Construction Industry, told The Business Standard that currently, the price of construction materials has increased by over 20% on average. 

"Consequently, numerous projects have become stagnant after reaching 50-60% completion. This has led to delays and increased costs in development work. Another price hike would further exacerbate the negative impact," he said.  

"Many developer companies have already reduced the sale of apartments. Because the price has gone up a lot," he added.  

Due to these reasons, many construction companies will find it difficult to repay their bank loans in the coming days, he said.

Abu Hena Md Rahmatul Muneem, chairman of the National Board of Revenue (NBR), in pre-budget discussions, earlier indicated the increase of tax rates on several sectors and changes in VAT and duty rates due to the pressure on the government to increase revenue.

"Many sectors in the country are doing well now as the government has given tax benefits. Now there is pressure to raise revenue, so the tax should be increased on those sectors that have done well," he added. 

Most of the companies in the cement sector pay VAT at the large taxpayers unit (LUT-VAT) office of NBR. 

A senior official of LTU-VAT told TBS on condition of anonymity, "If VAT is to be collected considering the market price, the net VAT will be Tk40 per bag. A similar recommendation was also made."

"Since monitoring the market price is challenging, it has been recommended that the same VAT per bag be collected from all companies," he added.

At present, 15% VAT, 2% advance income tax, 3% advance tax, customs duty of Tk500 per tonne are levied on the import of cement clinker.

Top News / Budget

tax / Budget 2023-24 FY

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Meta Moina: An NFT gallery for Bangladeshi digital artwork

Meta Moina: An NFT gallery for Bangladeshi digital artwork

10h | Panorama
Awut Deng Acuil. Illustration: TBS

'When we invest in girls' education, we invest in a nation': S Sudan education minister

11h | Panorama
A stunning view of the Tasmanian landscape. Photo: Tareq Onu

Tasmania: A world of breathtaking beauty and rare animals

14h | Explorer
Illustration: TBS

AI might meet its match in Dhaka South's traffic

15h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

যাতায়াত।Cheap accommodation and transport in Dhaka for expatriate workers

যাতায়াত।Cheap accommodation and transport in Dhaka for expatriate workers

4h | TBS Stories
End of James Gunn's decade at Marvel

End of James Gunn's decade at Marvel

5h | TBS Entertainment
Modern election promises have won the hearts of Thais

Modern election promises have won the hearts of Thais

9h | TBS World
Pending registration, newly developed varieties of bamboo

Pending registration, newly developed varieties of bamboo

9h | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Grameen UNIQLO announces closure of its business in Bangladesh
Industry

Grameen UNIQLO announces closure of its business in Bangladesh

2
Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS
Bangladesh

12 districts under great danger signal 8 as Mocha becomes severe cyclone

3
State Minister for ICT Zunaid Ahmed Palak. Photo: Courtesy
Bangladesh

PayPal to be launched in Bangladesh soon: Palak

4
Photo: ACC
Sports

Pakistan will not travel to India for World Cup, declares PCB chairman

5
Representational image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Cyclone Mocha could turn into a super cyclone

6
Dhaka Metro Rail. Photo: Rajib Dhar
Transport

Metro rail to run from 8am to 8pm from 21 May