Hilsa participation in breeding process jumps 103 times in two decades

Economy

TBS Report
30 March, 2023, 09:30 pm
Last modified: 30 March, 2023, 09:34 pm

Related News

Hilsa participation in breeding process jumps 103 times in two decades

TBS Report
30 March, 2023, 09:30 pm
Last modified: 30 March, 2023, 09:34 pm
File photo
File photo

Around 52% of hilsas successfully participated in the breeding process in 2022 due to the successful implementation of Mother Hilsa Conservation Campaign. 

Participation of hilsas in the breeding process was 103 times higher in 2022 compared to the 2001-02 season, said Fisheries and Livestock Minister SM Rezaul Karim at a press briefing organised at the Bangladesh Agricultural Research Council on occasion of the Jatka Conservation Week, 2023.

Every year, a 22-day hilsa conservation campaign is conducted on 7-28 October as it is the main breeding season of hilsa, and during this time, the government imposes various restrictions and preventive measures on catching hilsa.

SM Rezaul Karim said 40.27 crore jatkas have been added to the hilsa family this year due to 52% participation in the hilsa breeding process.

The minister said the Jatka Conservation Week 2023 will be observed on 1-7 April with the aim of enriching Hilsa fish. The theme of this year's Jatka Conservation Week is "If Jatka is conserved, Hilsa production will increase".

Jatka Conservation Week will be celebrated in 20 hilsa-rich districts of the country.

SM Rezaul Karim said the country's rivers are rich in hilsa due to the ban on catching hilsa during its breeding period, and prohibiting catching, transporting, storing, buying and selling jatka for eight months from 1 November to 30 June for its safe growth. 

Besides, the production of hilsa is increasing due to the establishment of six hilsa sanctuaries in the rivers and prohibition of catching all types of fish including hilsa in these sanctuaries, provision of support to fishermen every year during the ban, alternative employment arrangements for very poor fishermen who stop harvesting jatka.

While the production of Hilsa was 2.98 lakh tonnes in FY09, it has increased to 5.67 lakh tonnes in FY22. If jatka and mother hilsa can be preserved, the production of hilsa will increase much more.

Top News

Hilsa

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Paradise Kingfisher. Photo: John Cornforth

Into the world of avian tail feathers

12h | Earth
Kishoreganj produces around 1,500 metric tons of dried fish yearly. Of this, more than 800 metric tons are produced in Kuliarchar Das Para Dangi. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

A fishing village by Kalni river: The charm and economics of Das Para Shutki Dangi

14h | Panorama
Masum Billah, Journalist, Sketch: TBS

Where are we with the Myanmar case at the ICJ?

13h | Panorama
Sketch: TBS

Policymakers keep solving the wrong banking problem

13h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Pakistan's matches in the World Cup could take place in Bangladesh

Pakistan's matches in the World Cup could take place in Bangladesh

45m | TBS SPORTS
Putin launches nuclear drills with Yars missile

Putin launches nuclear drills with Yars missile

3h | TBS World
People are waiting to cross the Padma Bridge by train

People are waiting to cross the Padma Bridge by train

5h | TBS Stories
The price of dates has increased by Tk 50-250 per kg

The price of dates has increased by Tk 50-250 per kg

6h | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Sadeka Begum. Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

Sadeka's magic lamp: How a garment worker became an RMG CEO

2
Photo: Bangladesh Railway Fans&#039; Forum
Bangladesh

Bus-train collides at capital's Khilgaon on Monday night

3
Nusrat Ananna and Nafis Ul Haque Sifat. Illustration: TBS
Pursuit

The road to MIT and Caltech: Bangladeshi undergrads beat the odds

4
Photo: Collected from Facebook
Bangladesh

Arav Khan under UAE police 'surveillance'

5
Photo: Texas A&amp;M
Science

Massive asteroid expected to pass by Earth this weekend

6
Sehri, Iftar timings this year
Bangladesh

Sehri, Iftar timings this year