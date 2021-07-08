Hili port sees rise in Indian wheat imports

Wheat imports from India through the Hili Land Port (HLP) have surged with high demand in recent months, while the Covid-19 pandemic has vastly limited maritime transport of the staple food crop from other countries.

According to customs sources, over 1.18 lakh tons of Indian wheat has been imported across HLP in the last six months.

"Traders have been importing Indian wheat through HLP for some time and the amount has been gradually increasing. Initially, 20 to 30 trucks of wheat used to come through the port every day. But now it has increased to 45 or 55 trucks or so a day," said Sohrab Hossain, HLP public relations officer.

In January, 13,479 tons of wheat were imported from India in 355 trucks, while in May the amount increased to 35,040 tons of wheat in 889 trucks. Imports dropped slightly in June with 31,843 tons of wheat entering Bangladesh from the neighbouring country, according to Hili Customs office sources.

In total, 1,18,121 tons of Indian wheat have been imported in 3,016 trucks through the port from January to June this year.

Mostafizur Rahman, an HLP-based wheat importer, said before the pandemic wheat came in large quantities on ships from a number of different countries. But the outbreak of the deadly virus across the world has limited maritime transport of the food crop.

"Currently, wheat is coming on ships from Brazil and Ukraine only. To meet the increasing demand created by this fall in imports, traders are buying large quantities of wheat from India," he said.

Meanwhile, demand for wheat in flour mills has also been rapidly increasing in recent weeks.

Mirajul Islam, another HLP-based wheat supplier, said, "A few weeks ago, I would supply 4-5 trucks of wheat per day to flour mills in different parts of the country. Now I am sending 8-10 trucks a day. Many other suppliers like me are now coming to Hili port to buy and send wheat from here to different districts including Bogra, Panchagarh, Narayanganj, Thakugaron and so on.

Currently wheat is being imported from India at a cost of $268-$285 per ton, while the food crop is being sold to wholesalers for Tk23.80-Tk24.20 per kilogram.