Highway rest house for truck drivers may miss new deadline too

Despite a four-month time extension, construction of a resthouse for long route truck drivers may not be completed within due time owing to alleged negligence on the contractors' part.

The project, which was supposed to be finished by 20 August this year, has so far made only 55%. Now, with only four months to go, roads and highways officials find it very tough to complete the remaining work.

"We have repeatedly urged contractors to speed up the project work. They have still failed to complete the work on time," said Didarul Alam, executive engineer, Sirajganj Roads and Highway Office (RHD).

"They have been given four extra months till 31 December 2021 to finish the project. But they may not be able to finish it within the extended period. We will take necessary action if they fail," he added.

Contractors claim postponement of work amid the pandemic and changes in designs led to the project's slow implementation.

"Construction work was postponed for four and a half months in two phases during the pandemic. That's why we could not implement the project in due time," said Engineer Joy Roy of Sagar Builders, one of the three contractors of the project.

"The design of the substation (rest house) building has been changed several times, which delayed its construction. So far, 60% of its construction has been completed, while the parking road is 60-70% complete. We have not got the design for the workshop building. Other ancillary work including a link road and a boundary wall is yet to begin," Joy added.

The government approved the Tk42.80 crore project in Pachilia of Sirajganj last year in a bid to increase the safety and security of long route bus and truck drivers who ply the highways with no break owing to a lack of such infrastructure.

National Development Engineers Ltd, Rana Builders Private Ltd, and Sagar Builders are implementing the project. Once completed, it will be able to accommodate drivers of 80-100 trucks. It will also include a workshop, canteen, bathrooms, prayer rooms and primary treatment facilities.

Substandard materials

The project, part of a larger initiative by the government to build rest houses on four highways, is being built using substandard materials, raising fears about its sustainability.

Admitting the use of substandard materials, Sagar Builders' Project Manager Shafiqul Islam said, "We will sort out the poor materials."

During a visit to the construction site recently, The Business Standard saw rusted non-grade rods, burnt clay-like bricks, clay and dirt mixed white stones, non-brand sanitary pipes and low-quality tiles being used on construction.

Also, contractors are supposed to use both 1.5 mm fine sand and 2.5 mm coarse sand in masonry and casting. But no coarse sand was found anywhere in the project area. Low-quality sand mixed with dust is being used instead of fine sand.

Shafiqul said, "2.5 mm thick sand is not currently on the site, it will be brought soon."

'Office assistants' overseeing project

Moreover, government directives require RHD officials to be present at the site for overseeing the construction at all times. But, on the day of the visit, this correspondent could not find any RHD official on the site. On their behalf, two office assistants were overseeing the project.

One of the assistants, Alamgir Hossain said, "Sirs [officials] come at times but we are the ones who stay here all the time. They have got other work they need to attend to. How can they come here regularly?"

When asked about the use of low-grade materials, he said, "These will not do any harm. Sir has seen these, he did not object."

Slightly corresponding with Shafiqul's statement, Engineer Didarul of Sirajganj RHD said, "Our officers do oversee the project. But, as we are managing several sites, officers sometimes need to leave this one to visit other projects. On such occasions, they leave office assistants to take over for them."

About the use of substandard materials, he said necessary steps will be taken and that he has ordered an enquiry into the issue.