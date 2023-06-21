High UK inflation piles pressure on Bank of England

Economy

BSS/AFP
21 June, 2023, 01:50 pm
Last modified: 21 June, 2023, 01:55 pm

Related News

High UK inflation piles pressure on Bank of England

BSS/AFP
21 June, 2023, 01:50 pm
Last modified: 21 June, 2023, 01:55 pm
A pigeon stands in front of the Bank of England in London, Britain, April 9, 2018. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
A pigeon stands in front of the Bank of England in London, Britain, April 9, 2018. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Britain's annual inflation rate unexpectedly remained at 8.7% in May, official data showed Wednesday, piling pressure on the Bank of England and government to act over soaring prices.

Markets had forecast a drop from April's level, while the BoE was already widely expected to raise interest rates again Thursday to combat an inflation rate which is the highest among G7 nations.

The latest data is a blow also for Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, who has made cutting inflation a priority for his Conservative government heading into a general election next year.

UK inflation had been expected to cool to 8.4% last month while core inflation, which strips out food and energy costs, unexpectedly jumped to 7.1% in May.

"These numbers warn that inflationary pressures in the UK are not under control and call for further rate hikes which will further squeeze the British households," noted Ipek Ozkardeskaya, senior analyst at Swissquote Bank.

The BoE has already lifted borrowing costs to a 15-year high at 4.5% in a bid to cool inflation.

This is set to rise further Thursday following a regular policy meeting in what would be the central bank's 13th rate increase in a row.

"We know how much high inflation hurts families and businesses across the country," finance minister Jeremy Hunt said following the latest consumer prices index data.

The government wants to see inflation reduced to five percent by the end of the year, which would be around half the level at the start of 2023.

"Despite a modest easing in food price inflation, headline inflation remains at high levels," noted Yael Selfin, chief economist at KPMG UK.

"More worryingly for the Bank of England, strong core inflation suggests that firms may now be passing on the rising costs from higher wage bills to consumers."

Britain has endured months of strikes by workers demanding higher wages to help with the cost-of-living crisis.

Europe

UK inflation / BoE

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The recent deaths of Mahbuba Akter Akhi and her baby at Dhaka’s Central Hospital came as no surprise for people who are aware of the state of the healthcare industry in Bangladesh. PHOTO: SHOVY ZIBRAN

From neglect to overreaction: Why it's so hard to get justice for medical negligence

34m | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

The brief and wondrous life of Grameenphone's Djuice

4h | Panorama
Two water bodies are positioned in both the north and south directions to facilitate the cooling effect during the warm summer. Photo: Bejury Ansary. Photo: Bejury Ansary

Tropical Pavilion: A sustainable, poetic retreat

1d | Habitat
The easiest, simplest and most affordable way to transform your space is by incorporating plants – be it indoor plants.

Budget-friendly home decor ideas

1d | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

Voter turnout moderate as Sylhet

Voter turnout moderate as Sylhet

2h | TBS Today
How much Messi earns as Tourism ambassador of Saudi?

How much Messi earns as Tourism ambassador of Saudi?

20h | TBS SPORTS
Overseas Highway: America’s floating Highway

Overseas Highway: America’s floating Highway

4h | TBS Stories
Search on for Titanic tourist submarine

Search on for Titanic tourist submarine

18h | TBS World

Most Read

1
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

2
Kairan Quazi. Photo: Collected
Tech

Elon Musk's SpaceX hires 14-year-old Bangladeshi-American Kairan

3
S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank
Banking

S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank

4
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

Unemployed, in debt and expired work permit, this Bangladeshi youth built a US company through his Twitter feed

5
The “Deho Pabi, Mon Pabi Na” dialogue has long been a part of the country’s pop culture, deeply rooted in commercial Bangla movies Photo: Collected
Panorama

Why we should be asking more 'Deho Pabi, Mon Pabi Na' questions

6
Bangladesh Bank approves Digital Bank guideline
Banking

Bangladesh Bank approves Digital Bank guideline