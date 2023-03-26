Guava, watermelon exports take sea route

For the first time, two popular summer fruits, guava and watermelon, have successfully been exported from Bangladesh via sea route using reefer containers, instead of air freight.

On 14 March, exporters agent Sattar International of Chattogram shipped a consignment of 13.32 tonnes of watermelons, valued at $4,000, to Malaysia in reefer containers [refrigerated containers] from the Chattogram Port. These watermelons were collected from Bogura.

Abdul Kaiyum of Sky-sea-land Shipping Line, C&F agent of Sattar International, told The Business Standard that this was the first time that watermelons were exported from the Chattogram Port. At the same time, 8.7 tonnes of tomatoes were also shipped.

Dhaka-based fruit and vegetable exporter agent Galaxy Fresh Produce Ltd on 18 March sent a trial consignment of 14 tonnes of guavas to the Jebel Ali Port in Dubai from the Chattogram Port. In the last four months, the company has exported 33.47 tonnes of guavas to the Middle East in three shipments in reefer containers.

This was the first time that guavas were exported from Bangladesh in reefer containers via sea route. After the experimental shipments, the company is now planning to move to the sea route for exporting the fruit in full-scale.

Galaxy Fresh Produce Ltd Managing Director Md Shahed Hossain told TBS, "We have exported guava in three shipments on a trial basis by sea. These guavas collected from Chapainawabganj, Natore and Naogaon reached the Middle East in 18-20 via sea route".

According to the Bangladesh Fruits, Vegetables and Allied Products Exporters' Association (BFVAPEA), at present, the list of domestic fruit exports includes various seasonal fruits including jackfruit, mango, litchi, pineapple, guava, olive and watermelon.

Seasonal fruits are mostly exported by air. If the government made a proper plan, there is a scope to export domestic fruits by sea, said leaders of the association.

The association's President SM Jahangir Hossain told TBS that in the last financial year 2021-22, fruits and vegetables worth around $117 million were exported from Bangladesh to various countries of the world, of which 30% were various seasonal fruits, meaning fruits worth around $35 million were exported annually.

"Currently, seasonal fruits of Bangladesh are exported to various developed countries including the Middle East, Europe and America. There is a scope to export fruits to all countries inhabited by Bangladeshis," he added.

Fruit exporters said that there is a demand for watermelons in various countries of the world, including Malaysia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Qatar. Besides, there is more scope to export watermelon to Malaysia because a shipment of goods from the Chattogram Port can reach Port Kelang in Malaysia in just four days.

The government institutions should add new products in the export sector to increase foreign exchange earnings, they added.

According to the Plant Quarantine Station of Chattogram Port, around 60,000 metric tonnes of vegetables, including potato, cabbage and arum are exported every year from Chattogram Port to several countries including the Middle East, Bahrain, Malaysia, Sri Lanka, Singapore and Brunei. In addition, jackfruit pods and pineapples are exported as frozen items.

Chattogram Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCCI) President Mahbubul Alam told TBS this is undoubtedly good news that the country's list of exports is growing amid the current dollar crisis.

"If the export of seasonal fruits can be increased after fulfilling the domestic demand, it will be good for the country's economy," he added.

Assistant Director Imran Hossain of Shaon Traders, a vegetable and fruit exporter in Satkhira, said that they are planning to export mangoes to England and Portugal.

"We are regularly exporting potatoes and cabbage via the sea route. The export price of potato is around Tk25 per kg," he added.

According to the Plant Quarantine Station, Chattogram Port started shipping tomatoes from the beginning of 2021. In the current financial year, various companies have exported 163.19 metric tonnes of tomatoes to Malaysia and Singapore.

Syed Munirul Haque, pest control pathologist of Chattogram Port's pest control centre, told TBS that the yield of domestic fruits including watermelon and guava is increasing in the country. A lot of foreign exchange earnings are possible by exporting these native fruits.

"The approval process of the Plant Quarantine Station for the export of agricultural products is now 100% online-based. So, exporters can take this opportunity without any hassle," he added.