Gross reserve falls to $20.46 billion after ACU payment

Economy

TBS Report
10 July, 2024, 07:20 pm
Last modified: 10 July, 2024, 07:28 pm

Related News

Gross reserve falls to $20.46 billion after ACU payment

Earlier on 2 July, gross reserve increased to $21.79 billion after $2 billion inflow of loans from IMF and other multilateral donors

TBS Report
10 July, 2024, 07:20 pm
Last modified: 10 July, 2024, 07:28 pm
Representational image. Photo: Collected
Representational image. Photo: Collected

Bangladesh's gross reserve fell to $20.46 billion on Wednesday after Asian Clearing Union (ACU) payment.

The Bangladesh Bank made payment of ACU liability amounting to $1.42 billion, said a Bangladesh Bank spokesperson. 

Earlier on 2 July, gross reserve increased to $21.79 billion, according to the Balance of Payments and International Investment Position Manual (BPM6), after a $2 billion inflow of loans from IMF and other multilateral donors.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Earlier in May, Bangladesh cleared $1.6 billion in payment for the March-April period with the ACU.

Central bank officials said the amount of payment increased this time as import cost increased during to the Eid-ul-Adha.

Bangladesh / Top News

Gross reserves / Bangladesh Bank / ACU payment

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

Mind the gap: How a gap year can pave the way to academic success

9h | Pursuit
Dilli Raj Bhatta. Sketch: TBS

Everything you need to know about US immigration

9h | Pursuit
Illustration: TBS

The science behind Dhaka's 'wind pockets'

8h | Panorama
How Facebook-based citizen journalism influences national issues

How Facebook-based citizen journalism influences national issues

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

What the United States is saying about Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Russia

What the United States is saying about Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Russia

35m | Videos
The quota agitators want the initiative of the executive department, not the court order

The quota agitators want the initiative of the executive department, not the court order

1h | Videos
After Ukraine-Russia, EU rotating president Viktor Orban went to China

After Ukraine-Russia, EU rotating president Viktor Orban went to China

2h | Videos
Ctg anti-quota protesters halt trains, city traffic

Ctg anti-quota protesters halt trains, city traffic

3h | Videos