Gross reserve falls to $20.46 billion after ACU payment

Bangladesh's gross reserve fell to $20.46 billion on Wednesday after Asian Clearing Union (ACU) payment.

The Bangladesh Bank made payment of ACU liability amounting to $1.42 billion, said a Bangladesh Bank spokesperson.

Earlier on 2 July, gross reserve increased to $21.79 billion, according to the Balance of Payments and International Investment Position Manual (BPM6), after a $2 billion inflow of loans from IMF and other multilateral donors.

Earlier in May, Bangladesh cleared $1.6 billion in payment for the March-April period with the ACU.

Central bank officials said the amount of payment increased this time as import cost increased during to the Eid-ul-Adha.