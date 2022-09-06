Green growth the way to survival in global market: Stakeholders

Bangladesh will have to pursue green growth by reducing carbon emission and preserving biodiversity in a bid to pursue sustainable growth and survive the global market, stakeholders said.

They made the observation at an event titled "Bangladesh's Road to Net-Zero (Carbon Neutrality)–Role of Industry and Commerce", organised by the Bangladesh–German Chamber and Commerce and Industry (BGCCI) in the city on Monday, a press release said.

Mayor of Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) Md Atiqul Islam speaking as the chief guest, said that the readymade garment industry of Bangladesh must attain sustainability in the mid and long run to survive in the global market.

Atiqul, also former president of the Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA), said green growth of the sector is important in the context of climate change.

Citing an example of a school in Bailey Road, the DNCC mayor said some 20,000 cars are parked in front of the school. He said introduction of a school bus can help reduce traffic jams and increase socialisation in the society, the press release added.

"Now that the risks and dangers of climate change are clear, we need to jointly find immediate solutions," he said.

He invited BGCCI members to take the initiative and work with the DNCC regarding launching school buses in his area and set an example leveraging its 300 strong membership base with a direct contribution to net zero.

He also mentioned the challenges that he is experiencing in recovering and cleaning the city's canals and waste management.

Former president of the Bangladesh Knitwear Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BKMEA) and Managing Director of Plummy Fashions Limited Md Fazlul Haque said after the Rana Plaza incident that claimed lives of several hundred garment workers, environmental, safety, human rights and carbon issues are getting priority in the global market.

He said that Bangladesh readymade garment sector has some 180 platinum plants, the highest in the region.

Dr Sebastian Groh, managing director of SOLshare, in his presentation laid emphasis on decarbonised energy, energy efficiency, energy consumption reduction and carbon capture and storage, preservation of biodiversity and ecosystems, minimisation of pollution and sustainable sourcing.

Groh explained that while a critical mass of the world's largest companies and countries have already made net zero pledges, it is not always clear what that exactly entails. "What is more important than pledging to do something by 2030, 2040 or 2050 is what you are planning to do tomorrow."

He explained that sustainability is the core of Bangladesh's future. Addressing the business leaders present, he stated that CSR is now 2.5% of the profit but sustainability will be 100% of future revenue.

The fact that a piece of clothing was made in a sustainable factory should trigger a label the same way as a pair of jeans made of organic cotton leads to a higher price. This premium should be shared, the panel observed. It also stressed the fact that rooftop solar is economically viable since the cost of solar energy is now lower than the commercial grid tariff.

The event was opened by its chair Dr Sebastian Groh, VP at BGCCI and the managing director of the climate tech company SOLshare.

Senior vice president of BGCCI Tarun Patwary gave his welcome remarks pointing to Bangladesh's commitment to net zero by 2050. Senior Vice-President of the BGCCI Muin Uddin Mazumder also spoke on the occasion.

Prof Dr Saleemul Huq, OBE, delivered his keynote marking out that climate change is very real and here right now, citing the recent flood in Pakistan as an example.

He clarified that this disaster is not caused by climate change but significantly intensified and occurring more often due to the effects of climate change.

CEO of IDCOL Alamgir Morshed, CFO of SOLshare Daniel Ciganovic and Project Manager of GIZ Bangladesh Dr Michael Klode also spoke on the occasion .

Bangladesh's export earnings in the just concluded financial year 2021-22 stood at record $ 52.08 billion with the highest-ever single month receipts in June, the last month of the fiscal, due to the outstanding performance of the readymade garment sector.

The country's export earnings in FY22 grew by 34.38 per cent or $ 13.32 billion from $ 38.75 billion in FY21, according to the Export Promotion Bureau Data released recently.