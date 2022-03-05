Grass farming gives rural economy a shot in the arm

Abdul Gafur Sheikh of village Sultanpur of Palashbari in Gaibandha had no idea that grass cultivation would ever change his life.

But this is what happened when he, witnessing high demand for good quality grass to feed cattle, started Napier cultivation on his five decimals of land in 2007 after taking training from a local NGO. An immediate success led him to take on lease more lands to expand the cultivation.

Now, in more than one decade, he has become a millionaire from a poor farmer. He has also built a medium-sized cattle farm with his profit.

In 2017, he received the President's Award for his contribution to agricultural development.

Inspired by him, many people in the area are now involved in grass cultivation and changing their economic fortunes.

"I now earn Tk2,000 to Tk3,000 every day by selling Napier grass only. There is already a demand for good grass in the area as there are many cattle farms nearby," Abdul Gafur told The Business Standard.

Aminul Islam Rintu, chairman of Palashbari upazila, said, "Napier grass is being cultivated on about 300 acres of land in different villages including Sultanpur, Baripara, Kishoregari, Prajapara, Bara Shimultala, Dighalkandi, Kashiabari of Palashbari upazila."

Not only in Gaibandha, farmers in other parts of the country are also cultivating these high yielding varieties of grass including Napier, Pakchong, Red Pakchong, Para and Jumbo developed by Bangladesh Livestock Research Institute (BLRI).

The Department of Livestock Services (DLS) is working to expand the cultivation of these grasses at the field level.

According to BLRI, Napier grass was first imported from India to Bangladesh in 1996. At first, it was given to Milk Vita for cultivation. The company started cultivating this grass on their lands across the country. From then on, the cultivation of this grass gradually spread in Bangladesh.

Nathu Ram Sarkar, former director-general of BLRI, told The Business Standard, "BLRI is giving different varieties of grass to the farmers. The research of this institution has made a significant contribution to the cultivation of improved varieties of grass across the country."

According to BLRI and DLS sources, the number of cattle farm entrepreneurs in the country has increased in the past years. On the other hand, the production of natural grass has also decreased due to the gradual reduction of cultivable land. As a result, the market for these high yielding varieties of grass has been created.

They said many people have also been involved in the processing of these grasses besides cultivation. So far, around 200 companies across the country have been set up in this regard.

However, the DLS does not have the data on the total amount of land on which these grasses are being cultivated and the amount of grass that is being processed.

Many farmers in Fakirhat upazila of Bagerhat have cultivated various improved varieties of grass.

According to the local livestock office, in the first five months of the current financial year, 105 farmers cultivated grasses like Napier, Pakchang, Red Pakchang, Para and Jumbo on 10 acres of land in the upazila.

However, the real amount of grass cultivation in the upazila is more as many farmers cultivate it on their personal initiative.

According to farmers, the cost of cultivating grass on one bigha of land is Tk15,000 to Tk20,000. However, the grass cultivated on this land could be sold from Tk50,000 to Tk55,000. The grass becomes suitable for mowing every six weeks.

Tanjir Hasan has the largest commercial grass farm in Fakirhat. He is cultivating Jumbo, Red Pakchang, Pakchang-1 and Napier grass in about five and a half acres of land.

"The grass is packaged in a special process and stored in the warehouse due to high demand in the monsoon. The price of the grass is relatively high in July and August," Tanjir said.

Upazila Animal Resources Officer Puspen Kumar Sikder said, "There is no alternative to cultivating improved varieties of grass to meet the demand of farmers as the number of grazing lands is decreasing day by day. For this, we provide free improved grass cuttings to the farmers."

"Realising the commercial value of grass, we sent a proposal to the authorities to set up a marketing centre. If the proposal is approved, the marketing centre would be set up soon," he added.

According to BLRI, the institute has developed different varieties of grass suitable for local production including Napier 1, Napier 2, Napier 3, Napier 4, Red Napier, Zara Napier, Pakchang.

According to the Department of Livestock, in 2008-2009, the number of cows, goats, buffaloes and sheep in the country was 4.95 crore. In 2020-21, the number increased to 5.63 crores including 2.45 crore cows.

People concerned say that at one time, almost every rural family used to rear cattle and goats. But the number has decreased in recent years. Most people are now rearing cattle and goats commercially.

Former Director-General of BLRI Nathu Ram Sarkar said, "Many people in the country are now farming commercially. On the other hand, natural grass production is low. That is why farmers are becoming more interested in grass cultivation."