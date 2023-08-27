$300m World Bank funds to boost rural youth employability in Bangladesh

Bangladesh and the World Bank have entered a significant partnership with a $300 million financing agreement aimed at empowering nearly 900,000 economically marginalised rural youth.

The initiative seeks to equip them with essential skills and alternative education to foster employment opportunities and entrepreneurship. Notably, 60% of the beneficiaries will be females, according to a press release.

Named the Economic Acceleration and Resilience for NEET (EARN) Project, this venture addresses obstacles that hinder disadvantaged and vulnerable young people from accessing education and jobs.

The project encompasses vocational training centres, offering diverse skill development avenues, both online and offline, in market-driven and futuristic fields. A key focus will be on establishing these centres in accessible locations for rural youth, particularly females.

Moreover, the initiative will provide support for entrepreneurial activities, offering competitive financing and mentorship. It also aims to aid secondary school dropouts, especially young women, in completing vocational secondary education.

Sharifa Khan, secretary of the Economic Relations Division of the Bangladesh government, and Abdoulaye Seck, the World Bank Country Director for Bangladesh and Bhutan, signed the agreement.

Abdoulaye Seck emphasised the importance of nurturing a competitive and inclusive workforce for the nation's future. The project strives to achieve this by fostering skill development, continuous education, and employment prospects, while also addressing cultural and social norms that perpetuate exclusion.

In Bangladesh, about 12.6 million people are classified as not in education, employment, or training (NEET), with 90% of them being females residing mainly in rural areas. To enhance their employability, the EARN Project will provide training across diverse, market-relevant trades, with a specific focus on modern and non-traditional careers, particularly for women.

The initiative will also facilitate access to Bangladesh Open University programs for those who dropped out of secondary school, offering accelerated courses in various technical fields. Seed financing, mentorship, and other vital support will be extended to foster entrepreneurship.

Sharifa Khan emphasised the government's dedication to economically engaging the youth, especially those who are not in education or employment. The project aligns with the nation's development plans and vision for 2041 by creating a comprehensive support system for rural youth, including those with disabilities and special needs.

The financing, provided by the World Bank's International Development Association (IDA), spans 30 years, including a five-year grace period.

To ensure a conducive environment for youth skill development, the project will launch awareness campaigns and involve communities in planning and monitoring. It will offer incentives like stipends, exam fees, and textbooks, as well as promote sports, culture, and psychosocial support.