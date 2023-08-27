$300m World Bank funds to boost rural youth employability in Bangladesh

Economy

TBS Report
27 August, 2023, 02:45 pm
Last modified: 27 August, 2023, 09:27 pm

Related News

$300m World Bank funds to boost rural youth employability in Bangladesh

The initiative encompasses vocational training centres, offering diverse skill development avenues, both online and offline

TBS Report
27 August, 2023, 02:45 pm
Last modified: 27 August, 2023, 09:27 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Bangladesh and the World Bank have entered a significant partnership with a $300 million financing agreement aimed at empowering nearly 900,000 economically marginalised rural youth.

The initiative seeks to equip them with essential skills and alternative education to foster employment opportunities and entrepreneurship. Notably, 60% of the beneficiaries will be females, according to a press release.

Named the Economic Acceleration and Resilience for NEET (EARN) Project, this venture addresses obstacles that hinder disadvantaged and vulnerable young people from accessing education and jobs.

The project encompasses vocational training centres, offering diverse skill development avenues, both online and offline, in market-driven and futuristic fields. A key focus will be on establishing these centres in accessible locations for rural youth, particularly females.

Moreover, the initiative will provide support for entrepreneurial activities, offering competitive financing and mentorship. It also aims to aid secondary school dropouts, especially young women, in completing vocational secondary education.

Sharifa Khan, secretary of the Economic Relations Division of the Bangladesh government, and Abdoulaye Seck, the World Bank Country Director for Bangladesh and Bhutan, signed the agreement.

Abdoulaye Seck emphasised the importance of nurturing a competitive and inclusive workforce for the nation's future. The project strives to achieve this by fostering skill development, continuous education, and employment prospects, while also addressing cultural and social norms that perpetuate exclusion.

In Bangladesh, about 12.6 million people are classified as not in education, employment, or training (NEET), with 90% of them being females residing mainly in rural areas. To enhance their employability, the EARN Project will provide training across diverse, market-relevant trades, with a specific focus on modern and non-traditional careers, particularly for women.

The initiative will also facilitate access to Bangladesh Open University programs for those who dropped out of secondary school, offering accelerated courses in various technical fields. Seed financing, mentorship, and other vital support will be extended to foster entrepreneurship.

Sharifa Khan emphasised the government's dedication to economically engaging the youth, especially those who are not in education or employment. The project aligns with the nation's development plans and vision for 2041 by creating a comprehensive support system for rural youth, including those with disabilities and special needs.

The financing, provided by the World Bank's International Development Association (IDA), spans 30 years, including a five-year grace period.

To ensure a conducive environment for youth skill development, the project will launch awareness campaigns and involve communities in planning and monitoring. It will offer incentives like stipends, exam fees, and textbooks, as well as promote sports, culture, and psychosocial support.

Bangladesh / Top News

World Bnak / Employability / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Seafood Fried Rice

Satiably Pan-Asian

5h | Food
Photo: Collected

How Mexican are Hard Shell Tacos?

5h | Food
From glass beads to geometric shapes: The evolution of jewellery design in the subcontinent

From glass beads to geometric shapes: The evolution of jewellery design in the subcontinent

20h | Panorama
Into the world of resins

Into the world of resins

1d | Brands

More Videos from TBS

How did the ACC start the Asia Cup?

How did the ACC start the Asia Cup?

14m | TBS SPORTS
Trump raised $ 7.1m since mug shot release

Trump raised $ 7.1m since mug shot release

1h | TBS World
Medium price flats at Tk 1.5 crore in the capital

Medium price flats at Tk 1.5 crore in the capital

7h | TBS Economy
Will the imposition of tariffs on India's rice exports affect Bangladesh?

Will the imposition of tariffs on India's rice exports affect Bangladesh?

23h | TBS Economy

Most Read

1
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

2
Representational image. Illustration: Collected
Crime

Man calls 999 after violating daughter

3
Photo: TBS
Environment

Green space in Dhaka North declines 66% in 3 decades: Study

4
Kairan Quazi. Photo: Collected
Tech

Elon Musk's SpaceX hires 14-year-old Bangladeshi-American Kairan

5
S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank
Banking

S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank

6
Kamrangirchar's under construction 6-lane bridge named after Mayor Taposh
Bangladesh

Kamrangirchar's under construction 6-lane bridge named after Mayor Taposh