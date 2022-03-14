Govt waives 20% VAT on Soybean oil

Economy

TBS Report
14 March, 2022, 08:10 pm
Last modified: 14 March, 2022, 08:51 pm

However, the existing 15% VAT on the import of edible oils remains unchanged

The government has waived 20% value-added tax (VAT) on soybean oil at production and consumer level till 30 June.

The National Board of Revenue (NBR) issued a circular regarding the VAT exemption Monday (14 March).

However, the existing 15% VAT on the import of edible oils remains unchanged, according to the circular signed by NBR Chairman Abu Hena Md Rahmatul Muneem.

The Bangladesh Tariff Commission and the Ministry of Commerce have urged the NBR several times to withdraw VAT on edible oil imports.

Presently, 15% VAT is imposed on the import stage, 15% on production stage and 5% on supply stage. 

However, the total amount of VAT importers need to pay has gone up as prices of imported edible oils increased in the international market, which created a downward pressure from importers to consumers.

As prices continue to soar in the last two months, demand for VAT exemption was reiterated from various quarters.

 

