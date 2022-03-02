Govt to stop sale of non-bottled soybean oil after 31 May 

The government has decided to stop the sale of non-bottled soybean oil after 31 May.

It has also directed authorities to cease the sale of non-bottled palm oil after 31 December.

"Only bottled or packeted soybean and palm oil will be allowed to sale in retail shops," Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi said Wednesday (2 March) while talking to the reporters at the Secretariat.

The move came at an inter-ministerial meeting held at the Secretariat on keeping the commodities prices in check during the month of Ramadan.

"It is not possible to ensure that non-bottled oil is sold at a fixed price. Therefore, edible oil will be sold in a softly-packaged system. The Commerce Ministry is working with the Industries Ministry to ensure the packaging systems," Tipu Munshi said.

The minister noted that the government rejected the new proposal of hiking edible oil prices from some of the businessmen.

He also said the government will take stern action against dishonest businessmen who are illegally stocking and hoarding edible oils.

"Some of them sell bottled oil illegally as non-bottled to make a profit," he added.

The minister further said to control the unusual price situation, law enforcement and intelligence agencies, deputy commissioners, consumer rights protection department, competition commission and other agencies have been instructed to conduct drives in the market.