Govt signs $295m deal with IDA for EDGE project

Economy

BSS
09 January, 2022, 07:50 pm
Last modified: 09 January, 2022, 07:54 pm

The Government of Bangladesh and the International Development Association (IDA) of the World Bank group today signed a financial agreement of $295 million loan to implement the "Enhancing Digital Government and Economy (EDGE) Project". 

Economic Relations Division Secretary Fatima Yasmin and Country Director of the World Bank Mercy Miyang Tembon signed the agreement on behalf of their respective sides, said a press release.

The objectives of this project are – to improve cyber security, build resiliency during future crises – it will also enable the government to operate virtually to deliver critical public services to citizens and businesses. 

The project will help to digitalise small and medium enterprises and strategic industries and to establish a digital leadership academy to create opportunities for research and development. 

