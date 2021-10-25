Govt signs €120M loan agreement with KfW Development Bank

Economy

TBS Report
25 October, 2021, 05:50 pm
Last modified: 25 October, 2021, 06:08 pm

Related News

Govt signs €120M loan agreement with KfW Development Bank

“Modernisation of Power Distribution- Smart Grids Phase I” is a 120 million euro project aiming at modernising the distribution grid infrastructure in order to contribute to a safer and stable electricity supply

TBS Report
25 October, 2021, 05:50 pm
Last modified: 25 October, 2021, 06:08 pm
Picture: Courtesy of Ministry of Finance
Picture: Courtesy of Ministry of Finance

The government signed a 120 million euro loan agreement with KfW Development Bank on Monday.

The Economic Relations Division, under the Ministry of Finance, signed the loan agreement on the "Modernisation of Power Distribution- Smart Grids Phase I", said a press release.

"Modernisation of Power Distribution- Smart Grids Phase I" is a 120 million euro project aiming at modernising the distribution grid infrastructure in order to contribute to a safer and stable electricity supply and is part of German development cooperation. 

Economic Relations Divisions Secretary Fatima Yasmin, KfW Development Bank South Asia Director Carolin Gassner, and KfW Bangladesh Director Anirban Kundu signed the loan agreement.

The project will increase energy efficiency and reduce losses in order to achieve a reduction of greenhouse gas emissions; and will be implemented by the Bangladesh Rural Electrification Board and the West Zone Power Distribution Co Ltd, the press release added. 

The signing ceremony was attended by senior officials from the Economic Relations Division and the KfW Development Bank.

Germany has been providing financial and technical assistance for the socio-economic development of Bangladesh since 1972.  The present agreements are a continuation of development cooperation between the two countries, the press release further added. 

 

 

Top News

KfW Development Bank / Economic Relations Division / Modernisation of Power Distribution- Smart Grids Phase I

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Top 4 khichuri review by Jannatul Piya

Top 4 khichuri review by Jannatul Piya

2d | Videos
Rohingya camp attack: is lack of surveillance to blame?

Rohingya camp attack: is lack of surveillance to blame?

2d | Videos
Iconic Nelson Mandela shirts go up for auction

Iconic Nelson Mandela shirts go up for auction

2d | Videos
Cumilla suspect caught in fishing pond CCTV

Cumilla suspect caught in fishing pond CCTV

3d | Bangladesh

Most Read

1
Xiaomi opens local assembly plant in Gazipur
Smartphones

Xiaomi opens local assembly plant in Gazipur

2
Quran found at Cumilla mandap seems not printed in Bangladesh: Police
Crime

Quran found at Cumilla mandap seems not printed in Bangladesh: Police

3
Motorcycle industry enters 500CC era
Transport

Motorcycle industry enters 500CC era

4
Rabindra Sarobar is the venue of the Dhanmondi Lake that amasses the most crowds, on special days and every day. Photo: Walid Ibna Shah
Panorama

Grand plans to monetise Dhanmondi Lake, no plans to protect it  

5
Ex-additional secretary Mahbub Kabir made MD of Evaly
Court

Ex-additional secretary Mahbub Kabir made MD of Evaly

6
Over 20 houses were burned down by mob in Rangpur on Sunday night/TBS
Crime

Mob burns down 20 Hindu homes in Rangpur