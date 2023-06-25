Govt sets target to identify over 9.60 lakh new tax payers in next fiscal year: Finance minister

Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal today said target has been set to identify over 9.60 lakh new tax payers in the next fiscal year.

The finance minister said this while responding to a query raised by treasury bench lawmaker M Abdul Latif of Chattogram-11 at the question -answer session which was tabled at the Jatiya Sangsad here with Speaker Dr Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury in the chair.

"The government has set a target to identify some 9,60,817 new tax payers in the current fiscal year while identification of some 8,27,346 new tax-payers has already been completed so far," he told the parliament.

Replying to another query made by another treasury bench lawmaker Nurunnabi Chowdhury of Bhola-3, the finance minister told the parliament that country's foreign reserve now has reached $29.66 billion as per the estimate prepared on 13 June this year.