Govt sets soybean oil price at Tk160 per litre till Eid 

The government has fixed the price for each litre of bottled soybean oil at Tk160.

Additionally, the price of a 5-litre bottle has been set at Tk760 and for non-bottled soybean oil its Tk136 per litre, Commerce Secretary Tapan Kanti Ghosh told the media on Sunday (20 March).

The new price will be effective from Monday till Eid-ul-Fitr, he added.

Earlier on 14 March, the government waived 20% value-added tax (VAT) on soybean oil at the production and consumer level till 30 June.

However, the existing 15% VAT on the import of edible oils remains unchanged.

The Bangladesh Tariff Commission and the Ministry of Commerce had urged the NBR several times to withdraw VAT on edible oil imports.

Presently, 15% VAT is imposed on the import stage, 15% on production stage and 5% on supply stage.

However, the total amount of VAT importers need to pay has gone up as prices of imported edible oils increased in the international market, which created a downward pressure from importers to consumers.

As prices continue to soar in the last two months, demand for VAT exemption was reiterated from various quarters.