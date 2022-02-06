Govt raises soybean oil price by Tk8 per litre

The government has raised the maximum retail price of each litre of bottled soybean oil by Tk8 to Tk168 per litre.

The National Price Monitoring and Fixing Committee under the Bangladesh Trade and Tariff Commission at a meeting on Sunday (6 February) increased the prices.

It also set the price of loose soybean oil with a Tk7 hike per litre to Tk143.

The price of bottled soybean oil has been increased by Tk8 to Tk168 per litre and that of a five-litre-bottle by Tk35 to Tk795 per bottle.

Further, the retail price of palm oil has been raised from Tk118 to Tk133 per litre.

The committee last set the price of edible oil on 19 October last year.

Due to instability, the edible oil prices have increased at least eight times in two years.

The retail market for edible oil was not stable during the last two years due to a price hike in the international market.

In September 2020, the price per litre of non-bottled soybean oil was Tk80, bottled soybean oil Tk125, palm oil Tk70 and a 5-litre bottle of soybean oil was sold for Tk620. As such, the soybean and palm oil prices have risen by 70% in two years.

The demand for edible oil in the country is 20 lakh metric tonnes per year. About 90% of it is imported from abroad.