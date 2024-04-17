Govt to raise capital spending for sustained growth: Official document

The government has set a target to elevate capital expenditure in the medium term (2025-26 fiscal) aiming to achieve sustained economic growth.

The government has set the target as it thinks that there is no alternative to increasing capital expenditure, which profoundly impacts the economy's production level.

"In the medium term, capital expenditure has been targeted to increase to 6.68% of GDP by FY2025-26," according to an official document of the finance ministry obtained by UNB this week.

The allocation was estimated at 6.41% of the GDP for the 2024-25 fiscal year and 6.50% for the running 2023-24 fiscal year.

The government allocated capital investment through either the Annual Development Program (ADP) or the non-ADP capital expenditure.

It was 6.09% of GDP as per the revised budget for FY2022-23, according to the official document titled 'Medium Term Macroeconomic Policy Statement (2023-24 to 2025-26)'.

The document mentioned that the focus of the ADP will be to sharply improve and strengthen infrastructure, build a social protection system, and alleviate infrastructure constraints to private investment by fast-tracking nationally important projects.

ADP is the main source of public sector capital formation. Data shows that ADP implementation varies between fiscal years.

Between FY2016-17 and FY2021-22, ADP implementation as a percentage of budget allocation was between 76 and 88.6%, and implementation as a percentage of GDP ranged from 3.6 to 4.7%.

The government has taken various steps to increase the implementation efficiency of relevant agencies, the document said.

The government has also launched the iBAS++ digital platform, bringing all the line ministries together on this platform, and has simplified the process of managing and releasing funds.

In addition, in the last fiscal year, project directors were given the power to release all instalments of government funds.

These initiatives will play an important role in ensuring maximum utilisation of project funds, reducing wastage, and expediting project implementation. In the medium term, the size of ADP will be aligned with that of the 8th Five-Year Plan.

The Annual Development Programme (ADP) and Non-ADP capital expenditure are the two major categories of capital formation through government expenditures.

Moreover, capital expenditure includes loans and advances, development programmes financed from the revenue budget, non-ADP projects and non-ADP FFW (Food for Work) and transfer.

The estimated size of the development budget is Tk2,77,582 crore, which is 36.4% of the total budget. The development budget's main component is the ADP, and its related expenses are 94.7%.