Govt to provide Tk 90 crore incentive to boost Boro production: Agriculture Ministry

Economy

UNB
19 October, 2023, 06:05 pm
Last modified: 19 October, 2023, 06:03 pm

A paddy field. File Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS
A paddy field. File Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS

The government will provide an incentive of Tk 90 crore to boost the cultivation and production of hybrid varieties of Boro paddy across the country.

A notification was issued in this regard on Thursday, said a press release.

The disbursement of incentives will start soon at the field level, it added.

A total of 14.40 lakh small and marginal farmers will get 2 kg of hybrid Boro seeds required for cultivation in one bigha of land under the programme.

As a result, the cultivation of high-yielding varieties of Boro paddy will increase by 192,000 hectares, and 950,000 tons of additional rice will be produced at a yield of 4.95 metric tons per hectare.

In FY 2022-23, free hybrid seeds were distributed to 1.5 lakh farmers, which increased hybrid paddy cultivation on 2 lakh hectares land, raising the production by 9.83 lakh tonnes.

