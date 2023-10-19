Govt to provide Tk 90 crore incentive to boost Boro production: Agriculture Ministry
The disbursement of incentives will start soon at the field level
The government will provide an incentive of Tk 90 crore to boost the cultivation and production of hybrid varieties of Boro paddy across the country.
A notification was issued in this regard on Thursday, said a press release.
The disbursement of incentives will start soon at the field level, it added.
A total of 14.40 lakh small and marginal farmers will get 2 kg of hybrid Boro seeds required for cultivation in one bigha of land under the programme.
As a result, the cultivation of high-yielding varieties of Boro paddy will increase by 192,000 hectares, and 950,000 tons of additional rice will be produced at a yield of 4.95 metric tons per hectare.
In FY 2022-23, free hybrid seeds were distributed to 1.5 lakh farmers, which increased hybrid paddy cultivation on 2 lakh hectares land, raising the production by 9.83 lakh tonnes.