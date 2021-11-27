Govt project trains more than 57,000 freelancers in 8 years

Economy

Ahsan Habib Tuhin
27 November, 2021, 04:30 pm
Last modified: 27 November, 2021, 04:30 pm

Related News

Govt project trains more than 57,000 freelancers in 8 years

The ‘Learning and Earning’ project aims to generate 20 lakh jobs in the IT sector

Ahsan Habib Tuhin
27 November, 2021, 04:30 pm
Last modified: 27 November, 2021, 04:30 pm
File photo
File photo

To help educated youth of the country become self-reliant as freelancers, the government launched the "Learning and Earning Development Project" in 2014 which has so far successfully provided free training to 57,683 individuals.

The Information and Communication Technology (ICT) Division of the government undertook the project at a cost of Tk319 crore, with a goal of creating 20 lakh jobs in the IT sector.

The project, active in all 64 districts of Bangladesh, provides training in digital marketing, graphics, and web design and development. The project has a 30% quota for women.

Anyone interested in signing up must have a laptop, must have graduated with a Secondary School Certificate (SSC), and a basic knowledge of computers.

Zunaid Ahmed Palak, state minister for the ICT Division, said more than six lakh freelancers around the country have become self-reliant with the help of outsourcing.

"According to Bangladesh Bank, the country is earning more than $500 million every year through outsourcing work but the actual income numbers could be even more," Palak added.

Mahfuzur Rehman is secretary of the Freelancer Association of Bangladesh and chief executive officer of Rajshahi Tech. He said when he was starting freelancing in 2010, not many people were aware of this line of work.

"But now, thanks to the government's "Learning and Earning" project, this field is widely known and starting out as a freelancer has become much easier," he added.

Afia Jahin Khan has benefited greatly from the government project. She is currently pursuing a bachelor's degree in Computer Science from Tangail and received training in digital marketing through the "Learning and Earning" project.

She said, "My father is paralysed and my mother is the sole breadwinner in our family. I wanted to help her and started selling dresses on a Facebook page but the response was not that encouraging."

"Then I learned about the "Learning and Earning" project and got trained in digital marketing and now I can earn a good amount of money working in outsourcing and can manage the marketing side of my page myself," she added.

Suruj Bhuiyan is another freelancer from Natore. He said he was never very good academically but the training helped him turn his life around. 

"Now, my monthly income is Tk15,000 – Tk20,000 and I am planning my future around outsourcing," he added.

Alongside the "Learning and Earning" project, the government also introduced the "She Power Project" to create more female entrepreneurs in the Information and Communication Technology (ICT) sector.

Top News

Freelancers / IT sector / ICT Division / Freelancer Association of Bangladesh / “Learning and Earning” project

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Asian Openbill on a marsh. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

Asian Openbill: A bird that baffled Julian Huxley and endured a parade of poisoned snails

6h | Panorama
CMED’s trained paramedics go door to door documenting health conditions like blood pressure, diabetes, BMI etc. Photo: Courtesy

CMED: Providing villagers with affordable healthcare at home through ‘health accounts’

7h | Panorama
2022 Honda City RS

2022 Honda City RS

7h | Wheels
From fossil fuel to renewable energy

From fossil fuel to renewable energy

21h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Bangladesh’s LDC Graduation: Profits and Losses

Bangladesh’s LDC Graduation: Profits and Losses

1d | Videos
PHP automobiles in the market with talking cars

PHP automobiles in the market with talking cars

1d | Videos
Upward market of call money

Upward market of call money

2d | Videos
In Rajshahi Betel production more profitable than Mango

In Rajshahi Betel production more profitable than Mango

2d | Videos

Most Read

1
Saudi Arabia sets age limit for Umrah pilgrims
Middle East

Saudi Arabia sets age limit for Umrah pilgrims

2
Representational image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Strong quake jolts country

3
No Covid death in 24 hrs after 20 months 
Health

No Covid death in 24 hrs after 20 months 

4
Nokia launches ‘Made in Bangladesh’ smartphones
Tech

Nokia launches ‘Made in Bangladesh’ smartphones

5
An aerial photo of capital Dhaka. Photo: TBS
Infrastructure

Rajuk for Dhaka circular waterway transportation to establish ‘Blue Network’

6
The infrastructure in the area leaves much to be desired. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Panorama

Missing the point: The country’s largest apartment project meant to house low-income people fails to do exactly that 