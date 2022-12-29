Govt to procure over 2cr litres of soybean oil for OMS

The government has approved separate proposals for procuring some 2.09 crore litres of soybean oil and 60,000 tonnes of fertiliser to meet the growing demand of the country.

The approval came from the Cabinet Committee on Government Purchase (CCGP) meeting held on Thursday virtually with Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal in the chair.

Briefing reporters after the meeting virtually, Cabinet Division Additional Secretary Sayeed Mahbub Khan said a total of nine proposals were approved in the meeting.

He informed that following three separate proposals from the Ministry of Commerce, the state-run Trading Corporation of Bangladesh (TCB) would procure a total of 2.09 crore litres of soybean oil from various sources.

The TCB will procure 44 lakh litres of soybean oil from Sena Edible Oil Industries in Dhaka with Tk81.18 crore under the local Direct Procurement Method (DPM) with per litre oil costing Tk184.5 down from the previous price of Tk185.

Mahbub said the TCB would procure 1.10 crore litres of soybean oil from Zad Al Rahil International LLC Sultanate of Oman (local agent: Sky Trading) under the international DPM method with around Tk151.73 crore where per litre oil would cost Tk152.86 against the previous price of Tk185.

Besides, the TCB will procure another 55 lakh litres of soybean oil from Shun Shing Edible Oil Ltd in Dhaka also under the local DPM method with around Tk101.47 crore.

Apart from these, the TCB would procure some 8,000 tonnes of lentils from Arabel Bakliyat Hububat Santic AS (local agent: BINQ, Dhaka) under the international open tendering method with around Tk81.57 crore where per kg lentil costing Tk101.97.

The Cabinet Division additional secretary said following a proposal from the Ministry of Agriculture, the Bangladesh Agricultural Development Corporation (BADC) would procure some 30,000 tonnes of TSP fertiliser from OCP, SA, Morocco under a state-level agreement with around Tk153.86 crore where per tonne fertiliser would cost $480.

Besides, the Bangladesh Chemical Industries Corporation (BCIC) under the Ministry of Industries will also procure some 30,000 tonnes of bulk granular urea fertiliser from Fertiglobe Distribution Limited, UAE under the 9th lot with around Tk153.60 crore with per tonne fertiliser costing $480 against the previous price of $518.35.

Mahbub Khan said the CCGP meeting approved another proposal from the ICT Division under which the package numbers WD 5, 16, 17, 27 and 29 under the project for building initial infrastructures for Sheikh Hasina Institute of Frontier Technology in Shibchar upazila of Madaripur has been awarded to Western Engineering Private Ltd, involving around Tk424.54 crore.

The meeting also approved a proposal from the Road Transport and Highways Division under which lot number DS 05 of package number WP 03 under the "SASEC Dhaka-Sylhet Corridor Road Development" project has been awarded to the joint venture of HEGO, China and Mir Akhter, Bangladesh, involving around Tk232.96 crore.