Govt to procure 33.60 lakh MMBtu LNG, 90,000 tonnes of fertiliser

The government today approved separate proposals for procuring some 33.60 lakh MMBtu LNG, 90,000 tonnes of fertiliser and 50,000 tonnes of wheat to meet the growing demand of the country.

The government will also procure some 1.10 crore litres of refined soybean oil and 25,000 tonnes of lentil as per the requirement of the country.

The approvals came from the 37th meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Government Purchase (CCGP) this year held today virtually with Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal in the chair.

Briefing reporters after the meeting virtually, cabinet division additional secretary Sayeed Mahbub Khan said the day's meeting approved a total of 26 proposals.

He said following a proposal from the Directorate General of Food under the Ministry of Food, the government would procure some 50,000 tonnes of wheat from M/S Grainflower DMCC, Dubai, the UAE with around Tk162.96 crore.

Mahbub said in response to a proposal from the Energy and Mineral Resources Division, Petrobangla would procure 33.60 lakh MMBtu LNG from M/S Total Energies Gas & Power Ltd. Switzerland with around Tk713.02 crore where per MMBtu LNG would cost $16.34.

He informed that following a proposal from the Ministry of Commerce, the state-run Trading Corporation of Bangladesh (TCB) would procure 1.10 crore litres of soybean oil from Green Nation Builders & Developers, India (Local Agent: N S Construction, Dhaka under international Direct Procurement Method (DPM) with around Tk141 crore where per litre soybean oil would cost Tk169.

Besides, the TCB would procure some 10,000 tonnes of lentil from UMAEXPO Pvt. Ltd, India (Local Agent: Speed Marketing Corporation, Dhaka) under international DPM method with around Tk96.69 crore with per kg lentil costing Tk101.69.

The TCB in another proposal would procure some 15,000 tonnes of lentil from B&C Incorporation and Sena Kalyan Sangstha under local DPM method with around Tk150 crore where per kg lentil would cost Tk100.

In three separate proposals from the Ministry of Industries, the Bangladesh Chemical Industries Corporation (BCIC) would procure some 30,000 tonnes of bulk granular urea fertiliser from Fertiglobe Distribution Limited, UAE under the 3rd lot under state-level agreement with around Tk127.41 crore.

Besides, the BCIC would procure another consignment of 30,000 tonnes of bulk granular urea fertiliser from Muntajat, Qatar under the 5th lot under state-level agreement with around Tk127.41 crore while the BCIC would purchase another consignment of 30,000 tonnes of bagged granular urea fertilizer from KAFCO, Bangladesh with around Tk123.61 crore.

The cabinet division additional secretary said the day's CCGP meeting approved the time extension of Ashuganj 55MW Gas Based rental Power Plant. For the extended five-year period, the government would have to provide Tk1,205.40 crore to sponsor company Precision Energy Limited under 'No Electricity, No Payment' method where the unit price for per kilowatt hour electricity would be Tk6.25.

Mahbub said the meeting also approved the power tariff for the 100 MW AC Solar Power Plant under Gouripur upazila in Mymensingh district where the government would have to pay Tk3,580.80 crore to the Consortium of Cassiopea Fashion Ltd.; Xizi Clean Energy Equipment Manufacturing Co.Ltd. and Cassiopea Apparels Ltd for a 20-year term where the unit price for per kilowatt hour electricity would be Tk11.05.

The CCGP meeting also approved separate proposals from the Road Transport and Highways Division, Ministry of Housing and Public Works, Ministry of Shipping, Ministry of Railways, Local Government Division and the ICT Division.

Prior to the CCGP meeting, the 26th meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) in this year was also held today virtually with Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal in the chair.

The meeting approved two proposals from the Ministry of Housing and Public Works and the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.