Govt to procure 1.80cr litres of soybean oil, 80,000 tonnes of fertiliser

Economy

BSS
24 May, 2023, 05:05 pm
Last modified: 24 May, 2023, 05:41 pm

The Cabinet Committee on Government Purchase (CCGP) on Wednesday approved separate proposals for procuring some 1.80 crore litres of soybean oil, 80,000 tonnes of fertiliser and 12,500 tonnes of sugar to meet the growing demand of the country.

The approvals came from the 18th meeting of the CCGP in this year, held virtually with Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal in the chair.

Briefing reporters after the meeting, Cabinet Division Additional Secretary Sayeed Mahbub Khan informed that the day's CCGP meeting approved a total of 11 proposals.

He said following a proposal from the Ministry of Commerce, the state-run Trading Corporation of Bangladesh (TCB) would procure some 1.10 crore litres of soybean oil under international tender method from Accentuate Technology Inc USA (Local Agent: OMC Ltd Dhaka) with around Tk129.58 crore where per litre soybean oil would cost Tk140.16.

Besides, the TCB would procure some 12,500 tonnes of sugar under direct procurement method from Brandshare Trading Ltd Dhaka with around Tk131.25 crore where per kg sugar would cost Tk105.

The TCB would also procure some 70 lakh litres of soybean oil under local open tender method from City Edible Oil Ltd with around Tk127.85 crore where per litre soybean oil would cost Tk182.65.

The Cabinet Division additional secretary said following two separate proposals from the Ministry of Agriculture, Bangladesh Agricultural Development Corporation (BADC) would procure some 30,000 tonnes of TSP fertiliser under the 3rd lot under state-level agreement from OCP, SA, Morocco with around Tk120.03 crore with per tonne fertiliser costing $368.

Besides, the BADC would procure some 50,000 tonnes of MOP fertiliser under the 5th lot under state-level agreement from Canadian Commercial Corporation with around Tk226.68 crore with per tonne fertiliser costing $418.

Mahbub said the day's CCGP meeting approved three separate proposals from the Bangladesh Economic Zones Authority (BEZA) on the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Shilpa Nagar.

He said the joint venture of Cheil Engineering Co Ltd of Korea, Yooshin Engineering Corporation of Korea and Engineering and Planning Consultants Ltd of Bangladesh will act as consultants at the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Shilpa Nagar Development Project with around Tk53,53,34,375.

The joint venture of CCECC, China and CRCC, China will implement the work for constructing 10.70 kilometre roads and 16.557 kilometre drainage works with around Tk237.99 crore at the Mirersarai-2A economic zone area under Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Shilpa Nagar.

Apart from these, the CCGP meeting approved a proposal under which the National Development Engineers Ltd would construct 12.10 kilometre roads and 12.861 kilometre drainage network with around Tk219.93 crore at Mirersarai-2B economic zone area.

Besides, the meeting approved a proposal from the Ministry of Land and two variation proposals from the Local Government Division and the Ministry of Water Resources.

