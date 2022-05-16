Govt plans to import wheat from 5 countries: Tipu Munshi

Economy

TBS Report
16 May, 2022, 01:10 pm
Last modified: 16 May, 2022, 01:15 pm

Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi. Photo: Collected
Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi. Photo: Collected

Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi today said that the government is planning to source wheat from five other countries, including Canada.

While speaking at BSRF Songlap in the Secretariat organised by Bangladesh Secretariat Reporter's Forum, the minister made the disclosure while hoping that India will reconsider their decision on wheat export.

"We have already engaged in talks with Canada among other countries that we are trying to reach out for wheat import," Tipu Munshi said.

Earlier this week, India – the world's second-biggest wheat producer - banned wheat exports to curb rising domestic prices and address the needs of neighbouring and vulnerable countries. 

Bangladesh is the top destination of its wheat exports. India exported 11,57,399 tonnes of wheat worth $299.4 million to Bangladesh in 2020-21 constituting 55.4% in terms of total volume of India's total wheat exports.

Meanwhile, The trading Corporation of Bangladesh (TCB) sales targetting one crore people will begin next month as planned, the minister confirmed.

Regarding the export target, the commerce minister noted the export target of this year as $60 billion, while for 2024; it has been set at $80 billion.

As the demand for apparel products increases, Minister Tipu Munshi said that there is a plan to raise the number of country's ready-made garments industry labours to five million from the four million current RMG workforces.

