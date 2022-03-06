Govt plans to earn Tk9,180cr by auctioning 180 MHz spectrum

Floor price of each MHz spectrum is $6 millon

Price could go up during auction

Auction scheduled to be held on 31 March

Last year government allotted 27.4 MHz at Tk7,634crore

Earlier in 2021, itgovernment earned around Tk7,634crore by allotting 27.4 MHz spectrum

Average user number per MHz is 11 lakhs

The government is eying to secure minimum Tk9,180 crore by auctioning 180 MHz spectrum for 5G and other technology on 31 March.

Empowered by the government, Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission (BTRC) set a floor price of $6 million per MHz spectrum.

However, price per spectrum could go up during the auction similar to the last auction when the price increased from $27 million to $46.75 million per MHz.

Mobile phone operators will have to submit an application by 14 March to take part in the auction, according to the Instruction Radio Frequency Auction 2022 issued by the Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission (BTRC).

Confirming the issue, Subrata Roy Maitra, vice chairman of the BTRC told The Business Standard that operators will have to launch 5G services within six months from the date of the auction.

This time, BTRC will auction 60 MHz spectrum in six blocks from 2.3 GHz (2300-2400 MHz) bands and 120 MHz spectrum in 12 blocks from 2.6 GHz (2500-2690 MHz) bands.

Last year the government earned highest Tk7,634crore by allotting a total of 27.4 MHz spectrum from 1800 MHz and 2100 MHz bands.

Earlier in 2018, the government earned around Tk3,940 crore by selling 16.6MHz spectrum to Banglalink and Grameenphone.

Apart from government's revenue, the mobile phone service would improve after the new frequency allocation by reducing user density per MHz spectrum.

At present, the user occupancy in Bangladesh per megahertz spectrum is now 11 lakhs, which is only two to three lakhs in Nepal and Myanmar.

After the last auction, Grameenphone now has 47.4MHz of spectrum, Robi 44MHz, Banglalink 40MHz, and Teletalk 25.2MHz in three different bands.

According to the BTRC, Grameenphone, the country's largest mobile phone operator still has the lowest spectrum coverage for its users. Over 17 lakh Grameenphone subscribers are currently occupying each MHz of spectrum.

The second largest operator, Robi, serves 11 lakh subscribers with the same frequency while Banglalink has 9 lakh users in each MHz of spectrum.