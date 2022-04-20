Govt to place national budget for FY23 on 9 June: Finance minister

Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal on Wednesday (20 April) informed that the budget of the upcoming fiscal year (FY23) would be placed in parliament on 9 June.

The minister said this in a press briefing after a meeting of the Cabinet Committee of Government Purchase (CCGP).

The initial size of the budget is set at Tk6,77,864 crore and the target for revenue income is Tk431,657 crore.

When asked about the possibility of increasing the tax-free income limit from Tk3 lakh, the minister said the details of the issue are yet to be set.

But the government will surely take step, which will bring comfort to the lives of the general people, he added.