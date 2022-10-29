Govt may amend banking laws to create exit way for genuine loan defaulters: Salman F Rahman

The government is considering amending the banking laws to create an exit way for genuine loan defaulters, said Salman F Rahman, adviser on the private sector to the Prime Minister and one of the country's leading businessmen.

"Discussions are underway in this regard," he said while attending a Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industries (FBCCI) organised seminar as the chief guest in Dhaka on Saturday.

"Many countries, including India and China, have legal mechanisms that ensure exit ways for genuine loan defaulters. The problem of default loans is not exclusive to Bangladesh.

"In fact, many banks in India had to be merged due to default loans. In China, the government takes initiative so that genuine defaulters can continue production.