Govt lifts ban on rice bran oil exports citing drop in edible oil prices

Economy

TBS Report
30 June, 2022, 09:55 pm
Last modified: 30 June, 2022, 10:16 pm

Related News

Govt lifts ban on rice bran oil exports citing drop in edible oil prices

The government recently set the price of a litre of soybean oil at Tk199

TBS Report
30 June, 2022, 09:55 pm
Last modified: 30 June, 2022, 10:16 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Traders will be able to resume exporting rice bran oil from today, the commerce ministry said.

The ministry made the announcement on Thursday after lifting an export ban on the commodity imposed on 24 May to tackle an edible oil supply crunch.

The ministry argued the ban has been lifted as demand for rice bran oil has decreased and edible oil prices have dropped.

The government recently set the price of a litre of soybean oil at Tk199, down from Tk205 last week, but Tk50-60 higher than the same time last year.

According to the Trading Corporation of Bangladesh (TCB), a litre of soybean oil cost Tk140-150 the same time last year.

Edible oil supplies suffered disruptions following Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February. On top of that, Indonesia, the biggest supplier of palm oil, imposed a ban on its export on 28 April resulting in an edible oil crunch made worse with illegal hoarding by unscrupulous traders.

Due to the Russia-Ukraine war, Indonesia suspended palm oil exports for about a month and Argentina shrank its soybean oil exports.

Due to this, the price of oil continues to rise in the international market which has an impact on the country's market.

Companies involved in the production and export of rice bran oil say that rice bran oil is mainly exported to India where there is a huge demand for rice bran oil.

According to the Bangladesh Trade and Tariff Commission, the country currently produces a little more than 80,000 tonnes of rice bran oil. The country's demand for edible oil is about 20 lakh tonnes, of which only 2 lakh tonnes are produced in the country.

Top News

Rice bran oil / edible oil

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Bangladesh ranks among the top ten countries whose citizens have sought asylum in Cyprus. Photo: Arafatul Islam/DW

How Bangladeshi migrants end up in Cyprus

9h | Panorama
Dr M Mushtuq Husain. Sketch: TBS

'We did not face an extreme crisis with Omicron. But this wave is spreading faster'

12h | Panorama
Luxury Houseboat owners distributed food, provided medical assistance, and shelter to the flood victims, till the flood waters receded Photo: Masum Billah

The first responders: How luxury houseboats became rescue centres for flood victims

13h | Panorama
Mahathir accused financial titans of seeking to reverse decades of economic development that propelled tens of millions into the middle class. Photo: Bloomberg

George Soros, Mahathir and the legacy of 1997

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Shuttle train at CU: More than a mere transport

Shuttle train at CU: More than a mere transport

40m | Videos
Dhaka ranks as costliest city again in South Asia for expatriates

Dhaka ranks as costliest city again in South Asia for expatriates

1h | Videos
Kremlin hints solution to Ukraine war

Kremlin hints solution to Ukraine war

3h | Videos
Fever spread: Is it seasonal fever or Covid?

Fever spread: Is it seasonal fever or Covid?

3h | Videos

Most Read

1
Padma Bridge from satellite. Photo: Screengrab
Bangladesh

Padma Bridge from satellite 

2
Meet the man behind 'Azke amar mon balo nei'
Splash

Meet the man behind 'Azke amar mon balo nei'

3
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Motorcycles banned on Padma Bridge 

4
Photo: Courtesy
Corporates

Gree AC being used in all parts of Padma Bridge project

5
Photo: Collected
Economy

Tech startup ShopUp bags $65m in Series B4 funding

6
World Bank to give Bangladesh $18b IDA loans in next five years
Economy

World Bank to give Bangladesh $18b IDA loans in next five years