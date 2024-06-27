Govt inks deal worth over $800m with Korea Eximbank for railway project

The government has signed a loan agreement with Korea Eximbank for over $800 million for the construction of a railway-cum road bridge across the Karnaphuli River at Chattogram's Kalurghat Point.

The loan agreement of the project amounts to $724.73 million from the Economic Development Cooperation Fund (EDCF) and $90.18 million from the Economic Development Promotion Facility (EDPF), said a press release. 

Md Shahriar Kader Siddiky, secretary of Economic Relations Division and YOON, Hee Sung, chairman and CEO, Korea Eximbank signed the two loan agreements on behalf of the government and Korea Eximbank respectively. 

Finance Minister Abul Hassan Mahmood Ali, Railways Minister Md Zillul Hakim, State Minister of Finance Waseqa Ayesha Khan, and Ambassador of Korea to Dangladesh Park Young-sik, were also present in the signing ceremony. 

Bangladesh Railway under Ministry of Railways will implement this project through EDCF-EDPF co- financing.

The objectives of this project are to minimise traffic congestion in proposed Chattogram-Cox's Bazar Corridor and to ensure seamless railway transport, to build the part of Trans-Asian Railway connectivity, to improve the quality of life of local residents and to facilitate inter-regional exchange, thereby to promote the sustainable economic and social development of Bangladesh, reads the release.

Korea Eximbank / Railway / Karnaphuli river

