Govt inks $295m loan deal with WB

Economy

TBS Report
09 January, 2022, 07:50 pm
Last modified: 09 January, 2022, 09:43 pm

Related News

Govt inks $295m loan deal with WB

The loan is repayable in 34 years with a grace period of 4 years

TBS Report
09 January, 2022, 07:50 pm
Last modified: 09 January, 2022, 09:43 pm
Govt inks $295m loan deal with WB

The government has penned a $295 million loan agreement with the International Development Association (IDA) of the World Bank Group to implement the Enhancing Digital Government & Economy (EDGE) project.  

The Scale Up Facility (SUF) loan, signed on 9 January, will be implemented by the Bangladesh Computer Council under the ICT Division, read a press statement from the finance ministry.

Ms Fatima Yasmin, secretary at the Economic Relations Division (ERD) and Ms Mercy Miyang Tembon, country director of the World Bank, signed the financing agreement on behalf of their respective sides. 

The loan comes with a repayable tenure of 34 years and 4-year grace period for the EDGE project, which is to be implemented between 1 January, 2022 and 31 December, 2026.

The objectives of the Project are to improve cyber security, build resiliency during future crises, reduce vulnerabilities from the pandemic, prepare for the Fourth Industrial Revolution and will enable the government to operate virtually to deliver critical public services to citizens and businesses.

The project will also help digitalise small and medium enterprises and strategic industries and to establish a Digital Leadership Academy to create opportunities for research and development.

Top News

International Development Association (IDA) / Enhancing Digital Government and Economy (EDGE) Project / World Bank / Government of Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The managerial sagas of Uber, WeWork, and Theranos represent the downstream consequences of the flood unleashed by central banks. Photo: Bloomberg

Capital is not a strategy

8h | Panorama
As the bots keep getting better at beating CAPTCHA technology, we have no choice but to keep developing. Photo: Collected

I am not a robot

9h | Panorama
FancyFeathers Inc has a reputation for catering to all sorts of parties, whether lavish ones or ones on a limited scale budget. Photo: Courtesy

FancyFeathers Inc: Your one-stop party solution

11h | Mode
Illustration: TBS

Economic Zones: We must emphasise quality and not quantity

11h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Health Benefits of Ginger

Health Benefits of Ginger

7m | Videos
The story of making gold plated jewelry

The story of making gold plated jewelry

7m | Videos
Inventions that changed the world | Ep 1

Inventions that changed the world | Ep 1

12m | Videos
Foreign investors’ selloff reaches record high in 2021

Foreign investors’ selloff reaches record high in 2021

3h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Md Jahidul Islam
Bangladesh

Dhaka International Trade Fair kicks off at Purbachal

2
Khairul Alam, the founder of Fleet Bangladesh, started the company in 2017. Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Freelancing his way to becoming a multimillionaire entrepreneur

3
A German flag flutters in front of the Reichstag building in Berlin, Germany, September 6, 2020. Photo: Reuters
Education

Bangladeshi students seeking German visa have to wait 10-12 months: Ambassador

4
AIIB keen to finance Dhaka Inner Ring Road
Infrastructure

AIIB keen to finance Dhaka Inner Ring Road

5
Big potential in Bay as 17-103 TCF gas hydrates found
Energy

Big potential in Bay as 17-103 TCF gas hydrates found

6
New Ventures of Pran-Rfl Group
Corporates

Pran to enter essentials market with big investment