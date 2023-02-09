Govt giving Tk8 crore incentives to four lakh jute farmers to boost production

UNB
09 February, 2023, 12:45 pm
Last modified: 09 February, 2023, 12:49 pm

Jute farmers weeding the field. Photo: Din Muhammad Shibly
Jute farmers weeding the field. Photo: Din Muhammad Shibly

The government has started disbursing TK8 crore as incentives for farmers to boost jute cultivation across the country.

A total of four lakh farmers will get seeds under the programme, said a press release of the Agriculture Ministry on Thursday.

A farmer will get one kilogram of jute seeds free of cost for bringing one bigha of land under jute cultivation.

These incentives are being provided by the agriculture rehabilitation support sector under the regular budget of the  Agriculture Ministry.

The disbursement of the intensives will start soon at the field level, the press release added.

Jute farmers / Jute / Incentive Package

