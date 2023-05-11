Govt to give Tk16.20cr incentive to increase summer onion production

Economy

BSS
11 May, 2023, 08:05 pm
Last modified: 11 May, 2023, 08:10 pm

Related News

Govt to give Tk16.20cr incentive to increase summer onion production

BSS
11 May, 2023, 08:05 pm
Last modified: 11 May, 2023, 08:10 pm
Govt to give Tk16.20cr incentive to increase summer onion production

The government will give an incentive of Tk16.20 crore to increase the cultivation and production of summer onion. 

"A total of 18,000 farmers of 19 districts will get free seeds and fertilisers under this incentive. Under this incentive, each farmer will get one kg of seeds, and 20 kgs of DAP and 20 kgs of MOP fertilisers at free of cost for cultivating onion on one bigha of land," said an Agriculture Ministry press release today. 

This incentive will be given from the regular budget of Agriculture Ministry for agricultural support and rehabilitation sector, the release said, adding that a government order was issued in this regard today.

During the peak onion season, the country produces sufficient amount of onions, but due to lack of preservation technology, a large amount of onions are wasted, resulting onions have to be imported to meet the demand, it said. 

Therefore, the Ministry of Agriculture has been implementing a roadmap for the last two years to reduce the dependency on import of onion, the release said, adding, as a result, the production of summer onion has increased to 39,800 tonnes this year, which was only 300 tons two years back.

Agriculture Minister Dr Abdur Razzaque recently said that the government is giving importance on cultivating onion in off season or summer onion.

"If we can make this summer onion cultivation popular, we could achieve not only self-sufficiency in onion production, but also export abroad," he added.

Top News

Onion

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Bloomberg

Imran Khan vs the Pakistan army: What's next?

4h | Panorama
Sketch: TBS

'Smart Bangladesh' to make the country the next tech hub in Asia

21h | Panorama
Muenzer collects used cooking oil from more than 1,200 FBOs (Food Business Operators, which include restaurants, hotels, manufacturers etc) in the country to make biodiesel. Photo: Noor A Alam

Muenzer Bangla Private Limited: A green player in the greasy world of used cooking oil business

12h | Panorama
illustration: TBS

Is 'office politics' always a bad idea?

1d | Pursuit

More Videos from TBS

Yamaha Music Store: Inspiring New generation of musicians

Yamaha Music Store: Inspiring New generation of musicians

2h | TBS Stories
Bangladesh a priority country for South Korea- Korean Ambassador

Bangladesh a priority country for South Korea- Korean Ambassador

1d | TBS Face to Face
Trump sexually abused writer E. Jean Carroll, says jury

Trump sexually abused writer E. Jean Carroll, says jury

1d | TBS World
Art supply shops are still in Covid impact

Art supply shops are still in Covid impact

1d | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Bushra Afreen becomes first chief heat officer in Bangladesh
Bangladesh

Bushra Afreen becomes first chief heat officer in Bangladesh

2
bKash posts Tk35.85 crore net profit in first quarter
Economy

bKash posts Tk35.85 crore net profit in first quarter

3
Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed
Bangladesh

Dhaka to have 15 makeshift cattle markets for Eid-ul-Azha

4
Anuv Jain. Photo: Collected
Splash

Anuv Jain to perform live in Dhaka

5
Sher-e-Bangla Agricultural University’s researchers have recently developed canned ‘shorshe ilish’, which will be available in the market at an affordable price. (From left) Asst. Professor Masud Rana, entrepreneur Abed Ahsan Sagar and Professor Dr Kazi Ahsan Habib holding canned hilsha. Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

Hilsa in a can: Year-round supply of our favourite fish now a reality

6
Dhaka North Chief Heat Officer Bushra infected with Covid-19
Bangladesh

Dhaka North Chief Heat Officer Bushra infected with Covid-19