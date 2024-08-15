Govt expects $1.3b budget support from dev partners in FY25

Economy

Saifuddin Saif
15 August, 2024, 10:25 pm
Last modified: 15 August, 2024, 10:55 pm

Related News

Govt expects $1.3b budget support from dev partners in FY25

Last fiscal’s final budget support was $2.03 billion

Saifuddin Saif
15 August, 2024, 10:25 pm
Last modified: 15 August, 2024, 10:55 pm
Infographic: TBS
Infographic: TBS

The newly formed interim government expects to secure at least $1.3 billion in budgetary support from various development partners during the current financial year to address the ongoing economic crisis.

Officials said several multilateral and bilateral development partners have given initial assurances. The Finance Division and the Economic Relations Division (ERD) are actively working to secure these funds.

A senior ERD official said talks are ongoing for $500 million from the World Bank, $400 million from the Asian Development Bank (ADB), $200 million from the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB), $100 million from South Korea, and another $100 million from the Opec Fund for International Development (OFID).

"Development partners are ready to provide budget support, but the final amount will depend on the economic situation," the official added.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

He mentioned that at the start of the last fiscal 2023-24, the initial target for budget support was $1.2 billion. But considering the reserve situation, the final budget support was increased to $2.03 billion.

According to ERD data, Bangladesh till 30 June 2024 received $13.12 billion in budget support from development partners.

Budget support increased significantly after the pandemic, mainly to purchase vaccines and aid in economic recovery. Beiseds, budget support increased in response to the economic challenges brought on by the Ukraine-Russia war.

Bangladesh received $1.769 billion in FY23, $2.597 billion in FY22, $1.09 billion in FY21, $1 billion in FY20, and $251 million in FY19, ERD data shows.

WB, ADB, AIIB, Korea

ERD officials said under the second "Bangladesh Green and Climate Resilient Development Credit" programme, $500 million in budget support will be received from the World Bank for the current fiscal year.

This funding will support various environmental reform programmes involving multiple ministries, including environment and climate change, local government, planning commission, health services, finance, electricity, and energy.

Also, discussions are underway with ADB about budget support under the "Strengthening Economic Structure for LDC Graduation" programme. To secure this support, the government must advance logistics development, such as enhancing sea container transport.

The AIIB, OFID and Korea are also expected to provide budget support to Bangladesh on similar terms as ADB.

Bangladesh / Top News

budget support / development partner / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

No, you cannot check people's phones and vehicles

7h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

The many faces of workplace bullying

1d | Pursuit
Caretaker govt: How Hasina killed a system that ensured free and fair elections

Caretaker govt: How Hasina killed a system that ensured free and fair elections

1d | Panorama
In 1997, Toyota launched the Prius as the first mass-produced vehicle with a hybrid powertrain. A couple of years later in 1999, Honda revealed their take on making a hybrid vehicle– the Insight. PHOTO: Collected

Honda Insight vs Toyota Prius: Finding out which hybrid reigns supreme

4d | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

Four new advisors to take oath on Friday

Four new advisors to take oath on Friday

2h | Videos
India does not want to host Women's T20 World Cup

India does not want to host Women's T20 World Cup

36m | Videos
Iran has announced that it will not back down from retaliating against Israel

Iran has announced that it will not back down from retaliating against Israel

1h | Videos
What analysts are saying about the current capital market

What analysts are saying about the current capital market

3h | Videos