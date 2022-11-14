Govt emphasises doubling food production amid import concerns

The government plans to double food production in the next three years as the country's grain imports continue facing external shocks, causing food insecurity concerns to intensify next year.

"We will have to increase food production at any cost, regardless of imports," Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina said at the weekly cabinet meeting on Monday.

While briefing journalists on the details of the meeting, Cabinet Secretary Khandker Anwarul Islam said the premier had asked citizens to ramp up food production as she noted that the ongoing economic situation might worsen in 2023.

The reasons for that, the cabinet noted, are the Fed's interest rate hike, ongoing Russia-Ukraine war jeopardising the half-patched Covid recovery and production slowdown by China.

"The crisis will be prolonged though Ukraine and Russia have agreed on grain corridors," said Khandker Anwarul Islam.

Explaining how the country's agri-production could be doubled in the next three years, the cabinet secretary said high-yield crops, fisheries and livestock varieties can get the job done.

Referring to the varieties released in the last five to six months, he said, "Those varieties are already tested and food production will nearly double in the next three years if farmers replace their typical crops with newer ones."

For example, he said the production of typical paddy varieties BRRI-28 and BRRI-29 is 50 maunds per acre. But the yield is nearly 100 maunds for the newly developed BRRI-89.

"The variety has already been released. Initiatives have also been taken to produce enough seeds. Farmer level distribution will begin soon," he added.

Similar to the staple rice, Khandker Anwarul Islam provided examples of lab-developed fish and poultry varieties.

With the food stocks, he said the government is now in a "very comfortable" position, as the current stock is 16 lakh tonnes – up from the previous 14.4 lakh tonnes.

The cabinet secretary said approval has already been given to the private sector to import 15 lakh tonnes more of food grains.

Including food, the cabinet on Monday took note of instructions for half a dozen issues such as streamlining remittance and foreign direct investments, skills development of outbound migrant workers, duty and tax cuts on food imports.

Reality bites

Despite the government's assurance of enough food stocks, a spike in food prices in the local market and less-than-regular-imports continue to cause grave difficulties for people.

Though the prime minister called for ramping up food production and introducing high-yield crop varieties multiple times, the authorities are yet to decide whether farmers would be provided with subsidised diesel.

Farmers said urea prices were staggeringly high during the Aman paddy planting. If the fertiliser market remains volatile, agri production might continue facing the bump.

Similar to production, the import outlook is also gloomy too.

The government and the private sector import 60-65 lakh tonnes of wheat annually in regular time. But only 5 lakh tonnes of wheat have been imported in the first four months of the current fiscal year, leaving wheat prices soaring to a record high in the local market.

There have been talks about bringing in 6 lakh tonnes of wheat by the government, which could not make progress owing to the Russia-Ukraine war.

The government permitted the private sector to import 14.90 lakh tonnes of rice to rein in rice prices. But around 3 lakh tonnes of rice have arrived in the country so far, forcing people to pay more for the food staple.

Till now more than 3 lakh tonnes of rice have not been imported, due to which consumers have to buy rice at higher prices in the market. However, import of 5.30 lakh tonnes of rice by the government is underway.

About the government's doubling food production target, Agriculture Secretary Sayedul Islam mentioned plans, including bringing the char region and fallow lands elsewhere under grain cultivation.

He, however, said that less quantities of crops are being derived from new high-yield varieties than what researchers have claimed.

"Our field officers are inquiring why yields have been low at grassroots levels," he added.