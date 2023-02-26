Govt cuts regulatory duty on sugar import by 5%

Economy

TBS Report
26 February, 2023, 05:00 pm
Last modified: 26 February, 2023, 05:38 pm

Related News

Govt cuts regulatory duty on sugar import by 5%

TBS Report
26 February, 2023, 05:00 pm
Last modified: 26 February, 2023, 05:38 pm
File Photo: Pixabay
File Photo: Pixabay

The government has reduced regulatory duty on sugar imports by 5%, from 30% to 25%, to meet the local demand and to stabilise the market during Ramadan. 

The National Board of Revenue issued a gazette in this regard on Sunday (26 February).

The reduced tariff facility will be effective immediately and remain in force till 30 May.

At the same time, the government withdrew Tk3,000 specific duty on import of raw and Tk6,000 on refined sugar per tonne.

The move comes following a proposal from the commerce ministry to bring down the prices of sugar in local market. 

City Group Director for Corporate and Regulatory Affairs Biswajit Saha welcomed the move expressing hope that it would help control sugar price at retail level.

"The NBR's policy support will reduce sugar price by minimum Tk5 per kg at retail level. But, the consumers might have to wait until the arrivals of new consignments to avail the benefits," he told The Business Standard.

Generally, it takes at least 45 days to import sugar from Brazil and seven days to import from India.

According to the commerce ministry, Bangladesh's annual demand for sugar is 18-20 lakh tonnes, whereas the country locally produces only 30,000 tonnes.

However, the demand for sugar is 1.5 lakh tonnes per month, which doubles in Ramadan.

The import of sugar during the July-December period of 2022 decreased by about 2.08 lakh tonnes compared to the same period in 2021, according to commerce ministry sources.

Top News

Sugar

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Zurhem set the stage on fire with sexy white ensembles. The dance performance by Shudipto and his teammates wearing all white was rather soothing, a balancing act that made the show memorable for the audience. Photo: Courtesy

Zurhem SS23: Of Divinity, femininity & inclusivity

7h | Mode
IMF's conditions: A possible chance for longer-term reforms

IMF's conditions: A possible chance for longer-term reforms

9h | Panorama
After a successful pilot in a collaboration with Heed Bangladesh, the cross-breeding of sheep is now taking place in 178 small farms in Dacope. Photo: Sadiqur Rahman

How crossbred sheep can become the next 'cash animal'

10h | Panorama
Only 3% of patients receive medication from government hospitals and 14.9% obtain diagnostic services. Photo: Noor A Alam

As out-of-pocket medical expenses soar, crowdfunding provides some respite 

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Sonia hints retirement with Bharat Jodo Yatra

Sonia hints retirement with Bharat Jodo Yatra

2h | TBS World
Prince of Kolkata filled with nostalgia on return to Dhaka

Prince of Kolkata filled with nostalgia on return to Dhaka

1d | TBS SPORTS
“I also worked as a delivery man”

“I also worked as a delivery man”

1d | TBS Face to Face
“My work is going viral because it is worth ” Mohiuddin Roni

“My work is going viral because it is worth ” Mohiuddin Roni

21h | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
An aerial view of the 2.15km barrier constructed on the north side and another 670-metre long one on the south side of the approach channel and two jetties of Matarbari coal-fired power plant. Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Country's first breakwaters at Matarbari port

2
Why is Bangladesh facing a dollar crisis while others are not?
Economy

Why is Bangladesh facing a dollar crisis while others are not?

3
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

2.3km in 2 minutes! Thanks to Kalshi flyover

4
2 out of 3 severed cables of Grameenphone repaired
Telecom

2 out of 3 severed cables of Grameenphone repaired

5
Photo: UNB/Freepik
Bangladesh

Mohammadpur regional passport office to become operational from 1 March

6
Representational image. Illustration: Collected
Crime

Man calls 999 after violating daughter