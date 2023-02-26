Govt cuts regulatory duty on sugar import by 5%

The government has reduced regulatory duty on sugar imports by 5%, from 30% to 25%, to meet the local demand and to stabilise the market during Ramadan.

The National Board of Revenue issued a gazette in this regard on Sunday (26 February).

The reduced tariff facility will be effective immediately and remain in force till 30 May.

At the same time, the government withdrew Tk3,000 specific duty on import of raw and Tk6,000 on refined sugar per tonne.

The move comes following a proposal from the commerce ministry to bring down the prices of sugar in local market.

City Group Director for Corporate and Regulatory Affairs Biswajit Saha welcomed the move expressing hope that it would help control sugar price at retail level.

"The NBR's policy support will reduce sugar price by minimum Tk5 per kg at retail level. But, the consumers might have to wait until the arrivals of new consignments to avail the benefits," he told The Business Standard.

Generally, it takes at least 45 days to import sugar from Brazil and seven days to import from India.

According to the commerce ministry, Bangladesh's annual demand for sugar is 18-20 lakh tonnes, whereas the country locally produces only 30,000 tonnes.

However, the demand for sugar is 1.5 lakh tonnes per month, which doubles in Ramadan.

The import of sugar during the July-December period of 2022 decreased by about 2.08 lakh tonnes compared to the same period in 2021, according to commerce ministry sources.