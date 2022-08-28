Govt cuts duty on diesel, rice imports by 10%

The government has reduced duties on diesel and rice imports by 10% effective immediately.

The Internal Resource Division under the Ministry of Finance issued an order in this regard on Sunday (28 August).

With the reduction, the duty on diesel import comes down to 22.75% and rice to 15.25%.

The 10% cut for diesel import comprises 5% customs duty and 5% advance duty.

To provide relief to the vulnerable from high staple prices, the government has taken several steps. As part of the move, the Cabinet Division recently sent a letter to the National Board of Revenue to fully withdraw the existing 25.75% import duty and tax to ensure sufficient rice imports to meet the country's food needs.

The annual inflation rate climbed to over 7% in June this year, the highest since July 2013, and the government intends to protect the low- and middle-income people from the price shock in the market.

It planned to sell rice and flour to 4.4 lakh families every day by expanding the open market sales (OMS), while ensuring 10 kilograms of rice at low price for 1 crore Trading Corporation of Bangladesh (TCB) family cardholders, according to food ministry officials.