Govt to buy 54 lakh tonnes of fuel oil and 1 crore litres of soybean oil for 2023

The government has decided to purchase 54.5 metric tonnes of refined and unrefined fuel oil (crude oil); of this, 16 lakh tonnes would be crude fuel oil and refined fuel oil would be 38.6 lakh tonnes.

The Cabinet Committee on Wednesday (19 October) gave in-principle approval for the purchase. At the same time, the proposal to purchase 1.10 crore litres of soybean oil at a cost of Tk189 crore has also been approved. Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal chaired a virtual meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs and Government Procurement.

The decisions taken at the meeting were announced by Cabinet Division Additional Secretary Rahat Anwar in a briefing after the meeting.

He said that Bangladesh Petroleum Corporation (BPC) under the Department of Energy and Mineral Resources has given in-principle approval for the purchase of 16 lakh tonnes of crude oil through the direct purchase method (DPM) from Saudi Aramco of Saudi Arabia and ADNOC of Abu Dhabi for the year 2023.

Apart from this, through the BPC, the proposal to import 38.6 lakh tonnes of refined fuel oil on a G2G basis for the year 2023 through direct purchase method has been given principle approval, he added.

The Cabinet Committee on Government Procurement approved the purchase of 1 crore 10 lakh litres of soybean oil through the Trading Corporation of Bangladesh (TCB) under the Ministry of Commerce, said Rahat Anwar. This oil will be purchased from Meghna Edible Oil Refinery Limited at a cost of 189 crore 3 lakh 50 thousand taka.

He said that the proposal to purchase 5.5 million tonnes of super palm oil through TCB was also approved in the meeting. The oil will be purchased from Super Well Refinery Limited for 87 crore 97 lakh taka.

In addition to giving in-principle approval for the purchase of refined and unrefined fuel oil the in-principle approval was given for the implementation of the "Chattogram Metropolitan Sewerage Project for Patenga Catchment" project on Public Private Partnership (PPP) basis with the aim of developing an environment-friendly sanitation system in Patenga, the southern part of Chattogram city and adjacent areas.

Chattogram WASA under local government department will implement this project.

In the meeting, the proposal to buy 8 thousand tonnes of lentils through TCB was also approved. These pulses will be purchased from three local companies at a cost of Tk70.58 crore.

The additional secretary said that the Bangladesh Agricultural Development Corporation (BADC) under the Ministry of Agriculture has approved the proposal to import 50 thousand metric tonnes of MOP fertiliser from the Canadian Commercial Corporation for 437 crore 5 lakh 93 thousand 500 taka in the 6th lot under the state level contract.

BADC has also approved the proposal to import 40 thousand tonness of DAP fertiliser from OCPSA Morocco in the 9th lot at a cost of Tk302 crore 37 lakh 48 thousand under the contract at the state level.

During the meeting, the National Curriculum and Textbook Board under the Ministry of Primary and Mass Education approved the purchase proposal for printing, binding and supply of 2 crore 48 lakh 35 thousand 990 books from 24 bidders which will cost 78 crore 68 lakh 13 thousand 910 taka.