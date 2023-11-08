Govt to buy 1.1cr litres of soybean oil, 25,000 tonnes of lentils

Govt to buy 1.1cr litres of soybean oil, 25,000 tonnes of lentils

The government has approved proposals to purchase 1.1 crore litres of refined soybean oil and 25,000 tonnes of lentils for distribution to one crore poor families of the country through the Trading Corporation of Bangladesh (TCB).

The Cabinet Committee on Government Purchase, chaired by Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal, approved the proposals yesterday, said Cabinet Division Additional Secretary Syed Mahbub Khan.

The soybean oil, priced at $1.16 per litre, which is Tk152.31 at the current exchange rate, will be sourced from Green National Builders and Developers, India. The total cost of the oil procurement is estimated at Tk141 crore.

In addition to soybean oil, the government will procure 10,000 tonnes of lentils from the international market through direct purchase. An Indian company will supply the lentils at the rate of $875 per tonne, which is equivalent to Tk101.69 per kg. The total cost of the imported lentils is expected to be Tk97 crore.

The other 15,000 tonnes of lentils will be purchased locally from B&C Corporation and Sena Kalyan Sanstha. At the rate of Tk100 per kg, the total cost for local lentil procurement is estimated at Tk150 crore.
 

