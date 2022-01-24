Govt to build world class shipyard near Payra port for Tk14,000cr

The government plans to build a world class shipyard near Payra seaport in Patuakhali costing around Tk14,000 crore.

Singapore and Australia-based company Gentium Solutions and Netherlands-based Damen Shipyards Group are willing to finance the Tk14,000 crore foreign direct investment (FDI) project, reads a press release from the Industries Ministry.

It will be the costliest FDI project in Bangladesh after implementation.

Gentium Solutions and Damen Shipyards Group representatives presented the project proposal at a meeting with Industries Minister Nurul Majid Mahmud Humayun at his office on Monday (24 January).

Gentium Solutions Advisor Md Kaikobad Hossain, Damen Group Senior Director (Naval Projects) Eef van den Broek, and Damen Group Asia Pacific Regional Sales Director Rabien Bahadoer were present at the meeting.

Meanwhile, they handed over the feasibility study report of the project to the industries minister.

"Once the proposed project is finalised, the Ministry of Industries or Bangladesh Steel and Engineering Corporation (BSEC) will procure land in the area adjacent to Payra Port," said Minister Nurul Majid Mahmud Humayun.

He added that the government will extend all possible cooperation in setting up a world-class shipbuilding factory.

Among others, Industries Secretary Zakia Sultana, Gentium Additional Adviser (Retd) Dr Saidur Rahman Selim, Gentium Technical Chief Brigadier General (Retd) Arif Ahmed Chowdhury, Industries Ministry Additional Secretary Faizul Amin and officials concerned were present.