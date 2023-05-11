Govt approves Tk2,63,000cr for ADP; transport sector gets highest allocation

The government has approved a Tk2,63,000 crore Annual Development Programme (ADP) for next fiscal year 2023-24.

The size of the ADP for FY24 has been increased by 6.88% compared to FY23.

The National Economic Council (NEC) approved the revised ADP at a meeting presided over by NEC Chairperson and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at the NEC conference room in Dhaka Thursday.

The government will provide around Tk169,000 (64.25%) from its own fund, the same as the original ADP allocation, while around Tk94,000 crore (35.74%) will be collected from external sources.

Implementing agencies will spend Tk1,1674 crore for their projects. The size of the ADP is Tk274, 674.02 crore including the cost of self-financed projects.

The ADP will have 1,118 projects under this allocation.

The transport sector will receive the highest amount – Tk75,944.62 crore, which is 28.88% of the total allocation – to improve infrastructure.

The second highest amount – Tk44,393.24 crore (16.88%) – will be allocated for the power sector projects. The housing and community facilities sector will get around Tk27045.65 crore (10.28%).

The meeting was attended by Planning Minister MA Mannan and State Minister for Planning Satyajit Karmaker, alongside others.