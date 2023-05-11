Govt approves Tk2,63,000cr for ADP; transport sector gets highest allocation

Economy

TBS Report
11 May, 2023, 03:20 pm
Last modified: 11 May, 2023, 03:26 pm

Related News

Govt approves Tk2,63,000cr for ADP; transport sector gets highest allocation

TBS Report
11 May, 2023, 03:20 pm
Last modified: 11 May, 2023, 03:26 pm
Photo: Mumit M
Photo: Mumit M

The government has approved a Tk2,63,000 crore Annual Development Programme (ADP) for next fiscal year 2023-24.

The size of the ADP for FY24 has been increased by 6.88% compared to FY23.

The National Economic Council (NEC) approved the revised ADP at a meeting presided over by NEC Chairperson and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at the NEC conference room in Dhaka Thursday.

The government will provide around Tk169,000 (64.25%) from its own fund, the same as the original ADP allocation, while around Tk94,000 crore (35.74%) will be collected from external sources.

Implementing agencies will spend Tk1,1674 crore for their projects. The size of the ADP is Tk274, 674.02 crore including the cost of self-financed projects.

The ADP will have 1,118 projects under this allocation.

The transport sector will receive the highest amount – Tk75,944.62 crore, which is 28.88% of the total allocation – to improve infrastructure.

The second highest amount – Tk44,393.24 crore (16.88%) – will be allocated for the power sector projects. The housing and community facilities sector will get around Tk27045.65 crore (10.28%).

The meeting was attended by Planning Minister MA Mannan and State Minister for Planning Satyajit Karmaker, alongside others.

 

Bangladesh / Top News

Annual Development Programme (ADP)

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Sketch: TBS

'Smart Bangladesh' to make the country the next tech hub in Asia

16h | Panorama
Muenzer collects used cooking oil from more than 1,200 FBOs (Food Business Operators, which include restaurants, hotels, manufacturers etc) in the country to make biodiesel. Photo: Noor A Alam

Muenzer Bangla Private Limited: A green player in the greasy world of used cooking oil business

7h | Panorama
illustration: TBS

Is 'office politics' always a bad idea?

1d | Pursuit
Members of Team Bangladesh, who were up against 60 students from 7 countries, pose with their mentors at SAESM 2023. Photo: Courtesy

Meet the future star economists of Bangladesh

1d | Pursuit

More Videos from TBS

Bangladesh a priority country for South Korea- Korean Ambassador

Bangladesh a priority country for South Korea- Korean Ambassador

19h | TBS Face to Face
Trump sexually abused writer E. Jean Carroll, says jury

Trump sexually abused writer E. Jean Carroll, says jury

20h | TBS World
Art supply shops are still in Covid impact

Art supply shops are still in Covid impact

21h | TBS Stories
The TV shows went dark by the strike of Hollywood writers

The TV shows went dark by the strike of Hollywood writers

23h | TBS Entertainment

Most Read

1
Bushra Afreen becomes first chief heat officer in Bangladesh
Bangladesh

Bushra Afreen becomes first chief heat officer in Bangladesh

2
bKash posts Tk35.85 crore net profit in first quarter
Economy

bKash posts Tk35.85 crore net profit in first quarter

3
Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed
Bangladesh

Dhaka to have 15 makeshift cattle markets for Eid-ul-Azha

4
Anuv Jain. Photo: Collected
Splash

Anuv Jain to perform live in Dhaka

5
Sher-e-Bangla Agricultural University’s researchers have recently developed canned ‘shorshe ilish’, which will be available in the market at an affordable price. (From left) Asst. Professor Masud Rana, entrepreneur Abed Ahsan Sagar and Professor Dr Kazi Ahsan Habib holding canned hilsha. Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

Hilsa in a can: Year-round supply of our favourite fish now a reality

6
Dhaka North Chief Heat Officer Bushra infected with Covid-19
Bangladesh

Dhaka North Chief Heat Officer Bushra infected with Covid-19